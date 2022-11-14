P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour, Sees Support from Star-Studded Roster

The fun doesn’t stop when P!nk concludes the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour, as she’s bringing the festivities to baseball stadiums across North America in 2023.

The recently announced additional dates will see the pop star supported by Grouplove and KidCutUp with Americana alt-country star Brandi Carlile scheduled to make appearances in certain cities. Recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are slated to join in on the fun, too.

Watch P!nk ask Carlile to accompany her on the road in the video below.

The North American leg of the Summer Carnival Tour will kick off in July. Making stops in New York City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles, throughout the summer, P!nk will conclude the trek in Phoenix, Arizona, in early October.

Before she takes off on tour, P!nk will perform her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” at this year’s American Music Awards, on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates:

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Jul. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Photo: Andrew MacPherson / RCA Records