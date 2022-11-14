P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour, Sees Support from Star-Studded Roster
The fun doesn’t stop when P!nk concludes the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour, as she’s bringing the festivities to baseball stadiums across North America in 2023.
The recently announced additional dates will see the pop star supported by Grouplove and KidCutUp with Americana alt-country star Brandi Carlile scheduled to make appearances in certain cities. Recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are slated to join in on the fun, too.
Watch P!nk ask Carlile to accompany her on the road in the video below.
The North American leg of the Summer Carnival Tour will kick off in July. Making stops in New York City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles, throughout the summer, P!nk will conclude the trek in Phoenix, Arizona, in early October.
Before she takes off on tour, P!nk will perform her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” at this year’s American Music Awards, on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates:
Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Jul. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park
Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field
Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Photo: Andrew MacPherson / RCA Records
