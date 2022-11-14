ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour, Sees Support from Star-Studded Roster

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzTkg_0jARD0dx00

The fun doesn’t stop when P!nk concludes the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour, as she’s bringing the festivities to baseball stadiums across North America in 2023.

The recently announced additional dates will see the pop star supported by Grouplove and KidCutUp with Americana alt-country star Brandi Carlile scheduled to make appearances in certain cities. Recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are slated to join in on the fun, too.

Watch P!nk ask Carlile to accompany her on the road in the video below.

The North American leg of the Summer Carnival Tour will kick off in July. Making stops in New York City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles, throughout the summer, P!nk will conclude the trek in Phoenix, Arizona, in early October.

Before she takes off on tour, P!nk will perform her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” at this year’s American Music Awards, on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates:

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Jul. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Photo: Andrew MacPherson / RCA Records

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023

George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
TEXAS STATE
People

Pink Announces Summer 2023 Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and More

Alt-rock band Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp will also join Pink for the 21-date Summer Carnival 2023 tour Pink will be flying around stadiums this summer on her biggest United States tour to date! Fresh off the release of her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 43, announced on Monday that she'll be embarking on a North American stadium tour next summer alongside opening acts Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. The 21-date trek, titled the Summer Carnival 2023 tour, will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!

"I'm going to be like a guy at a buffet with two forks and if you're in that crowd, I'm going to eat you alive," Brooks told Billboard of his upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Garth Brooks is headed to Sin City! The country superstar, 60, announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency on Monday that'll take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Starting in May 2023, Brooks will launch Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, a series of shows that will be different each night thanks to varying band members and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CMT

Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Domaine

Kristin Cavallari Finally Feels at Home

When most people think of Kristin Cavallari, Laguna Beach, California comes to mind. After all, the 35-year-old business owner and New York Times best-selling author rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County during her junior year of high school. She later joined MTV’s spinoff The Hills, which followed Cavallari and her castmates’ personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Survivor" Star Dies

“Survivor” star Roger Sexton has died at the age of 76, according to the New York Post. Sexton was part of the sixth season of the hit CBS reality series. The season was filmed in the Amazon in South America, according to the Post.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Hoobastank

Technically, it’s mispronounced German street slang for someone who owns many sneakers. “Hoobastank is a Californian, or, in the area that I grew up, it’s a slang term for someone who has a shoe fetish, such as Dan [Estrin, Hoobastank’s guitar player] and myself,” revealed vocalist Doug Robb in a 2002 interview. “We have lots of shoes.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Louis Tomlinson Announces 2023 World Tour

Former-One Directioner Louis Tomlinson dropped his long-awaited sophomore solo album, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11), and with the release came news of a world tour. “These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!” Tomlinson wrote in a post on social media, sharing the news of the tour’s North American leg.
CONNECTICUT STATE
American Songwriter

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer are setting off on a co-headlining tour in 2023. The pair will perform songs acoustically as individual artists, as well as a duo, including their unreleased collaboration, “I’m Still Here,” which they’ve performed together live at the Grand Ole Opry and 2022 Americana Fest. The nine-date tour takes them to intimate venues across the U.S., beginning with a joint appearance at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series in Washington, D.C. on May 3, followed by stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Nashville at City Winery on May 18.
WASHINGTON, DC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy