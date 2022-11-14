Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Rod Stewart, Dua Lipa among celebrities speaking out against FIFA World Cup
The world's soccer teams and their fans aren't the only ones protesting the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar this year. Big-name celebrities are also distancing themselves from the event. Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa both revealed over the weekend that they are not only not performing at the...
Post Register
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
ng-sportingnews.com
Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage
The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
Clayton News Daily
Dua Lipa Responds to Rumors She's Performing at World Cup Ceremony in Qatar
Dua Lipa is clearing up speculation that she is performing at the opening ceremony for the Fifa World Cup later this month. In a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Nov. 13, the British songstress shut down rumors about her potential appearance, telling her fans that the theories have no truth to them whatsoever.
Rod Stewart Says He 'Turned Down' $1 Million to Perform in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup Criticism
Controversy has surrounded the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to human rights violations in the nation As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaches later this month, Rod Stewart claims he turned down a large paycheck to perform in the nation last year amid criticism regarding human rights in the territory. "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago," Stewart, 77, told The Sunday Times in a new interview. "I turned it down. It's not right to go....
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a...
England and Netherlands arrive in Qatar as Infantino calls for focus on football
England and the Netherlands were set to become the first World Cup heavyweights to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday as FIFA president Gianni Infantino again urged teams to focus on the football. Infantino said: "Although football is and should be our main focus, the FIFA World Cup is also about values and causes that extend far beyond the pitch and we are delighted that football stars past and present have joined us to promote and highlight these topics, which also unite the whole world."
CBS Sports
2022 Qatar World Cup kits, ranked: The 10 best jerseys, with USMNT definitely missing the mark
It might just be an overpriced T-shirt in reality, but how many formative memories of footballing history are wrapped up in the shirts that the great teams were wearing? Famously, Brazil captured a generation of supporters in 1970 with those yellow shirts that shone all the brighter on new fangled color televisions. There are few artifacts that represent the revival of English youth culture in the 1990s quite like the third kit they took to the World Cup in Italy last year. Nigeria's 2018 jersey drop was a crowning moment in sportswear's infiltration of fashion.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title
Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
Chelsea Well Represented At 2022 Qatar World Cup
Chelsea are seventh in the list of clubs that have the most players travelling to this year's World Cup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Spain World Cup schedule 2022: Complete fixtures, matches, kickoff times, dates for all games in Qatar
After disappointing at the past two World Cups, Spain will be hoping for greater success at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Luis Enrique's side are finding form at the right time and in September they dramatically secured a place in the UEFA Nations League Finals with a dramatic late win against Iberian rivals Portugal.
Oscars: Pakistan Reverses Ban on Trans Love Story ‘Joyland’
Pakistan has reversed course and lifted a ban on its Oscars entry Joyland, but the film will receive some cuts by local censors, an aide to the country’s prime minister has revealed on Twitter. Joyland is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars in the best international feature category and it won a top honor at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The movie was previously approved for wide release in Pakistan, but just a week ahead of its scheduled opening on Friday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting changed its decision and instituted a ban. More from The Hollywood...
Football legend Ali Daei rejects World Cup invitation amid protests in Iran
Iran football legend Ali Daei has said he has rejected an invitation to the World Cup in Qatar in order to stay in his home country, where anti-government protests are taking place.The 2022 Fifa World Cup begins on Sunday (20 November), as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opening game of the first winter edition of the tournament. Daei, however, will not be present as his nation competes in Group B with England, Wales and USA, with the 53-year-old having elected to ‘express sympathy’ with his compatriots instead.Protests broke out in Iran after Mahsa Amini died in custody on...
Jalopnik
The Mercedes O 302: Official Bus of the 1974 FIFA World Cup
The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a week away. While the anticipatory event is currently facing its own issues of discontent and disdain, there’s something else that’s fell short of expectations as of late: eye-catching team buses. Former FIFA buses,...
2022 World Cup Preview: Best bets, contenders and futures
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday when the host nation plays Ecuador in Group A.
France's captain says there's 'too much pressure' on players to protest at World Cup
Tension has grown immensely ahead of the FIFA World Cup as multiple nations have condemned the host country of Qatar for reported human rights violations and cruel treatment of the LGBTQIA+ community. Several nations have already expressed their concerns and displeasure despite FIFA asking teams to focus solely on soccer, but France national football team captain Hugo Lloris thinks the push to protest is too great.
