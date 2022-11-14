Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Officials hope new Arizona governor keeps focus on border
(NewsNation) — With a new Democratic governor set to take office in Arizona next year, officials are hoping she works to secure the U.S./Mexico border. Addressing the border was made a priority under current Gov. Doug Ducey. Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona who recently beat former TV anchor Kari Lake in the 2022 midterm elections, said she has a border plan that’s been backed by two sheriffs in the area.
Labor rights caravan in Imperial County
Community-based organizations and state agencies to announce the labor rights caravan and week of action in Imperial County. The post Labor rights caravan in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley reservations now accepted for Tree for All program
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District announced in a press release that reservations for the Tree for All program are now being accepted for residential customers located in Imperial Valley. IID account holders can register for their free shade tree here. Customers can reserve a free tree to be...
thedesertreview.com
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program
Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
Doctor Adolphe Edward no longer the Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC
The El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC). The post Doctor Adolphe Edward no longer the Chief Executive Officer of ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Library opens to serve local residents
EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend
Caballeros de Yuma, Inc. presents a weekend-long balloon festival from November 18-20. The post Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
kyma.com
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim. The post YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
Convicted killer slain in California prison attack
IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a hospital where he died about nine hours later, authorities said. Two weapons were recovered. The prison is located in Imperial County, north of the Mexican border.
Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations
Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, there will be a short-term pause to clinical operations at the Yuma VA Community Clinic. The post Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Curtain closes on Volleyball 2022
EL CENTRO — Volleyball season for the 2022 session finally concluded last week with state championship tournament losses by Imperial Tuesday, November 8 and Holtville Thursday, November 10. Central was the other surviving squad that had a deep post-season run until the Lady Spartans were ousted in the CIF...
thedesertreview.com
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street. The post South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time
(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today. The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need. Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after...
