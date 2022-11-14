Max Verstappen’s mother Sophia Kumpen “apparently” fuels rumors of Sergio Perez cheating on his wife amidst rising tension between the two Red Bull F1 drivers

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton says 'it's natural' for Max Verstappen to target him
Lewis Hamilton says his status at the top of Formula 1 makes it "natural" that Max Verstappen drives more aggressively against him than other competitors. Verstappen triumphed in a thrilling world championship battle with Hamilton last season to claim his maiden title after several collisions with the seven-time world champion during a fractious 2021 campaign.
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton seek historic victories in season finale
A year on from their epic showdown for the title in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton arrive at the 2022 season finale with history at stake once more. Having retained his world championship in dominant fashion, Verstappen returns to the Yas Marina Circuit in search of a record-extending 15th race win of the season.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops George Russell in Practice Two as world champion halts Mercedes' flying start
Max Verstappen halted Mercedes' flying start to the final weekend of the Formula 1 season by comfortably topping the timesheets in Practice Two for the Abu Dhabi GP for Red Bull. The world champion, surprisingly off the pace last weekend in Brazil as Mercedes sealed their first win of 2022,...
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
racer.com
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on soft tires to take the top two spots with around 15 minutes remaining, with Hamilton 0.22s ahead of Russell. Charles Leclerc was a close third, 0.035s adrift...
CoinTelegraph
NFT rides shotgun as Red Bull Racing closes out F1 season
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology firms continue to feature in the world of Formula 1, with a nonfungible token (NFT) making its mark on Red Bull Racing’s vehicles to close out the 2022 calendar. Red Bull Racing dominated the F1 season, topping the constructors’ standings, while Max Verstappen closed out...
F1 practice live stream: How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online today
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
Haas F1 Team makes driver announcement
Gene Haas made one driver change over on the NASCAR side. On Thursday, he made a driver change on the Formula 1 side as Nico Hülkenberg replaces Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season. We're pleased to welcome @HulkHulkenberg to Haas F1 Team as our driver for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 season, alongside Kevin Magnussen.#HaasF1 Read more... The post Haas F1 Team makes driver announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it
A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes can challenge Red Bull in season finale
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are "right there" with Red Bull after Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and can put up a "good fight" for the remainder of the weekend. Hamilton led a one-two from team-mate George Russell in first practice, but the Mercedes duo trailed Max Verstappen in the more representative second session, which is conducted under the same night-time conditions that Saturday's Qualifying and Sunday's race will be raced in.
racer.com
Hulkenberg's midfield experience behind Haas signing - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says experience of improving midfield teams is the main reason Nico Hulkenberg was chosen to replace Mick Schumacher. Hulkenberg will join Haas in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen, with Schumacher leaving the team after two years in Formula 1. Steiner insists Schumacher was given as long as possible to try and retain the seat- only signing contracts and confirming the news on Wednesday – but says Hulkenberg’s history racing for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault won out.
FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi
Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
Mayhem, mischief and Masi: Abu Dhabi, one year on
The stage was set.Billed as the “Decider in the Desert”, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final chapter in a Formula 1 season for the ages. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were battered and bruised – but still in the fight. Level quite astoundingly on 369.5 points after 21 races, it all came down to this.Now, as F1 returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since that thrilling and controversial finale last year, The Independent revisits the story of Sunday 12 December 2021 from the eyes of those at the Yas Marina Circuit and around the world...
dcnewsnow.com
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
The final round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and even though Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was named champion at the previous Japanese round, the battle for second place is still very much alive. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez...
frontofficesports.com
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown on Formula 1’s American Takeover
How a top executive in the F1 world keeps his team on track. Zak Brown always loved motorsports. From the time he was a kid in California, his dreams were filled with race cars. Decades later, he’s the boss of one of the most powerful and popular racing teams in the world — McLaren Racing.
