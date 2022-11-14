Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
HipHopDX.com
Nas Seemingly Responds To 21 Savage's 'Not Relevant' Comments
Nas has seemingly heard all the chatter surrounding 21 Savage’s comments about him no longer being relevant and issued what appeared to be response. The Queensbridge legend hit up Instagram on Tuesday (November 15) to share a photo of himself with a caption that simply read “LOVE” along with a crying laughing emoji, which caused a stir in his comments section.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Reacts To Grammy Nomination & Nas Shouting Her Out On 'King's Disease 3'
GloRilla has had an amazing 2022, but it got even better this week when she was both nominated for a Grammy and shown some love by Nas on his new album King’s Disease III. TMZ caught up with the CMG signee shortly after King’s Disease III dropped on Friday (November 11), and the young rapper was ecstatic by Nas’s shout-out. Glo had also just dropped her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… on Friday (November 11) as well.
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Previews Travis Scott & Future Collab, Confirms 'Heroes & Villains' Is Part Of Trilogy
Metro Boomin has given fans another update on his highly anticipated album Heroes & Villians with some help from Future and Travis Scott. The Atlanta super producer shared a video on Twitter of himself working in the studio with Travis Scott while a song plays in the background. As fans see Metro and La Flame busy at work, a graphic appears on the screen, letting fans know the upcoming album is the second part of a trilogy.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo's Sister Demands Answers Over TakeOff's Death: 'Find Out Who Did This...By Any Means'
The Hip Hop community is still reeling from the loss of TakeOff and no arrests have been made in the case by authorities yet. Quavo’s sister is demanding answers as she put forth a public plea looking for help in finding the person responsible for the 28-year-old Migos rapper’s death.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Reveals He Spends $5,000 A Day On Haircuts: 'I Need My Hair Done Every Five Minutes'
Diddy has revealed how much he pays his personal barber for a haircut, and it’s not what men usually cough up when it comes to grooming their hair. The Bad Boy Records mogul shared a message with his fans, telling them how much it takes to get his hair looking right. He explained that he always needs to look his best, given how much he’s on camera, so he’s reportedly always getting his hair checked every five minutes.
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
HipHopDX.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie
Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
HipHopDX.com
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
HipHopDX.com
Nas 'King's Disease 3' Cements His Impressive Second Act
Nas fans love to debate which producer works best with him. He’s collaborated with some of the greatest producers in an illustrious 25 year career that spans 15 solo albums. Depending on the era of when you discovered Nas, you could argue either Large Professor, L.E.S., Trackmasters, Salaam Remi, No I.D., DJ Premier or Dr. Dre maximized the producer-rapper synergy. But in the 2020s, maybe Hit-Boy is his best fit for keeping him relevant in a changing rap landscape with an unrivaled run of releasing four projects.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist
Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival. “When...
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Vows To Stop 'Speaking On The Dead' In His Raps
Lil Durk is having a sudden change of heart vowing in a new interview that he will never speak about those who have passed away in any of his future rhymes. During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the Chicago native spoke about wanting to change his ways now that he’s entering a new chapter of his career where so many more eyes are on him. According to Lil Durk, he’s dealt with so much pain and grief before turning 30 that he’s over it and wants to spread a different message in his music that’s usually fueled by gun violence and more.
