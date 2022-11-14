ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Nas Seemingly Responds To 21 Savage's 'Not Relevant' Comments

Nas has seemingly heard all the chatter surrounding 21 Savage’s comments about him no longer being relevant and issued what appeared to be response. The Queensbridge legend hit up Instagram on Tuesday (November 15) to share a photo of himself with a caption that simply read “LOVE” along with a crying laughing emoji, which caused a stir in his comments section.
GloRilla Reacts To Grammy Nomination & Nas Shouting Her Out On 'King's Disease 3'

GloRilla has had an amazing 2022, but it got even better this week when she was both nominated for a Grammy and shown some love by Nas on his new album King’s Disease III. TMZ caught up with the CMG signee shortly after King’s Disease III dropped on Friday (November 11), and the young rapper was ecstatic by Nas’s shout-out. Glo had also just dropped her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… on Friday (November 11) as well.
Metro Boomin Previews Travis Scott & Future Collab, Confirms 'Heroes & Villains' Is Part Of Trilogy

Metro Boomin has given fans another update on his highly anticipated album Heroes & Villians with some help from Future and Travis Scott. The Atlanta super producer shared a video on Twitter of himself working in the studio with Travis Scott while a song plays in the background. As fans see Metro and La Flame busy at work, a graphic appears on the screen, letting fans know the upcoming album is the second part of a trilogy.
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Diddy Reveals He Spends $5,000 A Day On Haircuts: 'I Need My Hair Done Every Five Minutes'

Diddy has revealed how much he pays his personal barber for a haircut, and it’s not what men usually cough up when it comes to grooming their hair. The Bad Boy Records mogul shared a message with his fans, telling them how much it takes to get his hair looking right. He explained that he always needs to look his best, given how much he’s on camera, so he’s reportedly always getting his hair checked every five minutes.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player

Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie

Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’

Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
Nas 'King's Disease 3' Cements His Impressive Second Act

Nas fans love to debate which producer works best with him. He’s collaborated with some of the greatest producers in an illustrious 25 year career that spans 15 solo albums. Depending on the era of when you discovered Nas, you could argue either Large Professor, L.E.S., Trackmasters, Salaam Remi, No I.D., DJ Premier or Dr. Dre maximized the producer-rapper synergy. But in the 2020s, maybe Hit-Boy is his best fit for keeping him relevant in a changing rap landscape with an unrivaled run of releasing four projects.
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
Lil Durk Vows To Stop 'Speaking On The Dead' In His Raps

Lil Durk is having a sudden change of heart vowing in a new interview that he will never speak about those who have passed away in any of his future rhymes. During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the Chicago native spoke about wanting to change his ways now that he’s entering a new chapter of his career where so many more eyes are on him. According to Lil Durk, he’s dealt with so much pain and grief before turning 30 that he’s over it and wants to spread a different message in his music that’s usually fueled by gun violence and more.
