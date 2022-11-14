ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park’s Spruce Design Build Co. now selling home décor

The store neighbors Nekter Juice Bar and Cuorebella at the shopping center. Spruce Design Home is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. About Spruce Design Home: In contrast to the home building firm under the same ownership, Spruce...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

The Top 10 Gifts to Find at Halls This Holiday Season

Is it really the holidays in Kansas City without a shopping trip to Halls? Not only does the Kansas City retailer offer an experience that feels like you’re shopping in the middle of a winter wonderland, but you can also find something for just about everyone on your gift list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
franchising.com

Olathe Couple Celebrates Grand Opening of First Goodcents in a Walmart

November 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // OLATHE, Kan. - Goodcents franchisees Jake and Lindsay Campbell are celebrating the opening of their fourth restaurant and Goodcents’ first location in a Walmart this week. The restaurant is located at 13600 S. Alden St. in Olathe. The grand opening celebration will begin...
OLATHE, KS
kshb.com

Best toys for the holidays

"V-Tech, Highlights, Tonies, Osmo andLEGO are paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Where has the time gone? The holidays are quickly approaching, and parents are on the hunt for gifts their kids will love. Lifestyle expert,Elizabeth Werner, joins us with some great tips on how to shop for the little ones on your lists.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K

This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

KC’s Café Europa readying new Leawood eatery and market

The restaurant, now listed on Town Center Crossing’s digital directory, will neighbor the Fabletics and Evereve clothing stores on the east side of the shopping center. Café Europa is taking over the space formerly occupied by Mediterranean chain Zoë’s Kitchen. What’s on the menu: Café Europa’s...
LEAWOOD, KS
kansascitymag.com

10 local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals

Whether you’re a weary traveler looking to dine out or you simply want to make your Thanksgiving feast stress-free, the following Kansas City restaurants offer dine-in and pick-up options to cater to your various Turkey Day needs. DINE-IN Lazia. Located in the Crossroads Hotel, Lazia will be open 3-9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Young Kansas City skater heads to nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old Kansas City-area skater is headed to nationals. Nara Helfrey is the first individual female figure skater from our area to qualify. She discovered skating at a birthday party four years ago and it was love at first try.
KANSAS CITY, MO

