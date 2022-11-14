ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Holiday Travel – Are You Outta Here?

Thanksgiving is here, and the news is filled with stories on how busy the roads and the airports are going to be this year. AAA’s annual Thanksgiving travel prediction forecasts that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The auto club said that represents 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
The Bedford Citizen

Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Tri-Level Brownies

Jane Taylor is excited to share her culinary sweet treat favorites with the Bedford Community. Baking is a favorite pastime. Her greatest joy is spending time with family (including two grandsons) and friends. Pursuing outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, walking, pickleball, and singing in a local choral group keeps her active outside the kitchen. A Bedford resident for 42 years, Jane is a new contributor to The Bedford Citizen. She and her husband, Tim, raised their two sons, Jeff and Eric, here and are proud to call “Bedford” their home.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide

The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Shows Its Generosity at Annual John Dodge Coat Drive

The 37th annual John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” held on Nov. 12 was a big success – no doubt, one of the most successful. The event was the highlight of John’s year and the family he inherited when he married Connie Donovan promised him it would continue. John Dodge cared deeply for people he spoke of as “down on their luck” and when he died in 2016, the Franciscan priest who founded St. Francis House – the largest day shelter in Boston – in the early 1980s, flew up from North Carolina to deliver his eulogy.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds

CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Businesses in the News

Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?

Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Special Town Meeting, November 14

More than 1,000 people crowded into the Bedford High School gym for Monday night’s Special Town Meeting. The biggest article of the night involved expanding the Minuteman Bikeway onto what is now the Reformatory Branch Trail. That article needed a two-third vote – it failed on a 537 to 537 tally. Articles 4 and 5 that would have delayed the Bedford Fire Station project were also defeated.
The Bedford Citizen

Special Town Meeting is Almost Here

The time for the highly anticipated Special Town Meeting is near. A jam-pack audience of Bedford registered voters is expected to fill the seats at this 10-article session that begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Usually, Town Meetings are held in the Bedford High School auditorium, but with...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Nature Trail for All

It has been well-documented that there are people with disabilities who can’t use the Reformatory Trail (RBT). On the other hand, there are accounts of people who use wheelchairs and enjoy it. Should these cases define your view on the plan to pave? If you are interested in more info to help your decision, please read on.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension

Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy