ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood’s Fund Buys GBTC as Discount Reaches 40%

Ark bought $2.8 million worth of GBTC shares for less than $9 apiece. Ark Invest – the technology-focused investment firm founded by Cathie Wood – has aped into Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after the world-leading digital asset fund marked another record-low discount last week. Ark Investment Management...
coinjournal.net

Mars Token maintains a daily trading volume of $117k a few days after its launch

Mars Token (MRST) has surpassed $100k in daily trading volume barely a week after it launched on the OKX exchange. MRST, the native token of the Mars Metaverse, has reached a daily trading volume of $117k. This is according to data obtained from Coingecko. The MRST token has numerous utilities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy