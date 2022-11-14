Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood’s Fund Buys GBTC as Discount Reaches 40%
Ark bought $2.8 million worth of GBTC shares for less than $9 apiece. Ark Invest – the technology-focused investment firm founded by Cathie Wood – has aped into Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after the world-leading digital asset fund marked another record-low discount last week. Ark Investment Management...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Winklevoss Brothers-Owned Gemini Suffers $485M In Crypto Outflows As FTX Jitters Grow
Winklevoss brothers-owned crypto exchange Gemini witnessed a surge in withdrawals early, as crypto firms tackle the cascading effects of the collapsed exchange FTX FTT/USD. What Happened: On-chain data revealed by Nansen, $485 million have been withdrawn from Gemini, in the last 24 hours. In the past seven days, Gemini registered...
TechCrunch
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
coinjournal.net
Mars Token maintains a daily trading volume of $117k a few days after its launch
Mars Token (MRST) has surpassed $100k in daily trading volume barely a week after it launched on the OKX exchange. MRST, the native token of the Mars Metaverse, has reached a daily trading volume of $117k. This is according to data obtained from Coingecko. The MRST token has numerous utilities...
Comments / 0