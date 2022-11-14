Read full article on original website
I'm a Celeb viewers shocked after finding out Boy George's real name
I’m a Celebrity viewers have admitted they’re only just realising what Boy George’s real name is after he made his debut on the show last night – although at least they didn’t let on to the man himself, as one fellow contestant did. Culture Club...
Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’
Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
realitytitbit.com
I’m A Celeb star signs revealed after Boy George's clash with camp mate Charlene
Astrology has been a topic of conversation in this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb, especially after Boy George found himself in a clash with camp mate Charlene White, who shares the same star sign as him. Boy George is a believer in astrology, though his recent argument...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Freaks Fans Out With Latest Selfie: WTF Happened to Her FACE?!
In a sense, Farrah Abraham is very popular. With an Instagram following of nearly 3 million, the former Teen Mom star reportedly earns tens of thousands each month through sponsored content posts. But we can’t help but think that the people who are paying Farrah to endorse their products have...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Complex
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
bravotv.com
Kandi and Xscape Just Stepped Out Together and Received a Huge Honor: "It’s a Blessing"
Kandi Burruss and her Xscape bandmates hit the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards and later performed. Get all the details. Xscape received one of the highest honors at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13: the Lady of Soul award. Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Flavor Flav Goes Off On Spirit Airlines Gate Agent: Watch
Flav says he will not apologize for his words toward to agent. Fans know Flavor Flav for his wild outbursts. After all, people have watched him yell on reality television and scream into microphones for years. However, recently, Flav has had to use his loud voice for unfortunate reasons. TMZ...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George reveals tensions with Matt Hancock
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! spoilers follow. Another I’m a Celebrity episode, and there's more camp tension from Boy George. The singer had previously clashed with Charlene last week, but it’s Matt Hancock who he now has an issue with. Speaking to Corrie’s...
Lourdes Leon Channels Her Mother Madonna’s Daring Style in This Hypnotic Catsuit at the Mugler Bash
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is not only following in her mom’s footsteps career-wise, but she’s showing she’s just as daring when it comes to red carpet fashion. On Nov 15, Leon captivated fans when she stepped out in this mesmerizing catsuit at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening night at the Brooklyn Museum, an exhibit to honor the late designer. While Leon has been making a name for herself in both the modeling and music industries, we can’t help but think that her mama Madonna would approve of this hypnotic ensemble. See the photos below: Leon arrived in this all-black catsuit that left little...
realitytitbit.com
Love Never Lies fans want to know who is still together from season 2
Love Never Lies is back and this time the show’s participants are heading for Sardinia to put their relationships to the ultimate test – but who is still together? Monica Naranjo, the Netflix series’ host, guides the contestants through the Love Never Lies (Amor Con Fianza) journey.
BBC
Cam Shaw: Friends of boxer who died snorkelling fundraise to bring him home
Friends of a former boxer who died while snorkelling in Australia say they have been "overwhelmed with the love and support" from around the world. Cam Shaw, 25, from York, died on the Great Barrier Reef on 24 October. Friend Chloe Ridsdale said a fundraising campaign to bring his body...
Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance ‘insulting’, says bereaved daughter
Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from Covid in a care home, urges viewers to boycott ITV show
