pasadenanow.com
PHS’ Visual Arts and Design Academy: “Thank You Light Bringer Project”
Pasadena High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) says, “Thank you to Light Bringer Project” for coming to VADA and GCA classes to mentor 10th graders. Students are in the beginning stages of preparing materials and pitches for their integrated shark tank project. Light Bringer Project...
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Breezy, warming and gorgeous weather heralds a weekend of shopping and local events leading into the Thanksgiving holiday week ahead! Here are our recommendations…. The Salvation Army 9th Annual Pasadena Red Kettle Kick-Off Breakfast click for more information ». Join Salvation Army Pasadena for the 9th Annual Red Kettle Kick-Off...
pasadenanow.com
Join Ramona Convent’s Math Readiness Mentor Program to Help You with Math Strategies
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) Math Readiness Mentor Program for girls in grades 6-8 is back on campus this year! Join RCSS for the next session this Thursday, November 17th, from 3:00 – 4:00. Review math concepts being taught in your school!. Pair with a Ramona Convent student to...
pasadenanow.com
Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?
The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion| William Paparian: The Triumph of People Over Profits
The privileged and the powerful no longer control the future destiny of Pasadena. The stunning victory of Measure H, the Rent Control Measure, has sounded the death-knell of the well heeled power brokers unbridled stranglehold over our City. It’s a new dawn in the Crown City. The City Council...
pasadenanow.com
All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
pasadenanow.com
Average LA County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since Oct. 26
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 26 Thursday, dropping 3.6 cents to $5.427, its lowest amount since Sept. 16. The average price has dropped 40 times in 43 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
pasadenanow.com
Outdoor Education Returns to Huntington Middle School
After two long years of waiting, outdoor education finally returns to the students of Henry E. Huntington Middle school. This year HMS students by grade level have been able to experience amazing opportunities and adventures with their classmates. These week-long experiences provide students with new skill sets and hands-on activities,...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena Middle School Students Coordinate Successful Food Drive for St. James Community Food Bank
For more than 20 years, South Pasadena Middle School (SPMS) students and their families have donated annually to the middle school’s food drive to benefit the St. James Community Food Bank. This year’s drive, coordinated by the SPMS Associated Student Body, resulted in a huge amount of donations for the organization. St. James commented that the SPMS Food Drive is their largest source of food donations.
pasadenanow.com
Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend
Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Quarterbacks Huddle for the Last Time this Season at The Rivalry Meeting”
The fourth and final meeting of the Pasadena Quarterbacks Club on Friday will debate the Trojans and Bruins seasons. Coach Harvey Hyde will referee the debate between Los Angeles Times beatwriters Ben Bolch (for UCLA) and Ryan Kartje (for USC), who will provide insights as they follow the teams in this highly anticipated rivalry game.
pasadenanow.com
St. Elizabeth First Graders Make Awesome Thanksgiving Turkeys Using Tape Resist Art Technique
Presenting Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish First graders’ awesome Thanksgiving turkeys which were made by using the tape resist art technique! Not only were these young busy student’s turkey tape resist painting fun to make, but the results are stunning. Turkey Tape Resist Art might just be one of the most gorgeous activity during Thanksgiving. As complex as it may look, it’s simple to create and accessible to a wide range of ages/stages of child development. From toddlers to teens, this Thanksgiving activity works for all.
pasadenanow.com
City Committee Greenlights Proposed Use of Over $1 Million in Grant Funding for Pasadena Outreach Response Team Services
The Public Safety Committee has moved to accept and administer the more than $1 million in grant funding awarded to the Pasadena Public Health Department for the expansion of Pasadena Outreach Response Team (PORT) services. Last Sept. the Health Dept. was awarded $1,143,953 through the Proposition 47 Grant, funded by...
pasadenanow.com
No Doo Dah Parade, But a Doo Dah Day, This Weekend
Although the wild and wacky Doo Dah Parade parade is not back cavorting its way along Pasadena streets just yet, a ‘Doo Dah Day’ filled with “freakish-ness, music, and stupid fun,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, will herald the “The Great Doo Dah Reclamation of 2023.”
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic School’s “Free Spirit” Annual Dance Concert
Polytechnic School’s Performing Arts Department is pleased to present the annual dance concert, “Free Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Service League on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Poly’s Garland Auditorium. This year’s performance will be back in Garland! The family-friendly...
pasadenanow.com
Driver Who Plowed into Law Enforcement Trainees, Including Pasadena Police Cadet, Is Released After Detention
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several trainees including a Pasadena police cadet to local hospitals — some with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who...
pasadenanow.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns
During its meeting on Thursday, Pasadena’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a continuance on the appeal of Crown City Billiards & Lounge, formerly known as Jerry’s Family Billiards, to overturn a Zoning Administrator’s earlier decision that limits its operations until 10 p.m. versus 1 a.m. The consensus...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha High School: Tickets on Sale for An Evening of Christmas: “Light”
Tickets for Maranatha’s annual Christmas concert are now on sale through its online box office and space is limited. The concert, titled “Light”, will be held in the Student Center at 7:00 p.m. for two nights only. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Accepts Incoming Councilmember Lyon’s Resignation to Planning Commission
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council accepted the resignation of soon-to-be District 7 Councilmember Jason Lyon. Lyon will be sworn in Dec. 12 by City Clerk Mark Jomsky as the new District 7 City Councilmember. Lyon will replace Andy Wilson. Wilson did not seek reelection. Lyon’s...
