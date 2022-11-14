Presenting Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish First graders’ awesome Thanksgiving turkeys which were made by using the tape resist art technique! Not only were these young busy student’s turkey tape resist painting fun to make, but the results are stunning. Turkey Tape Resist Art might just be one of the most gorgeous activity during Thanksgiving. As complex as it may look, it’s simple to create and accessible to a wide range of ages/stages of child development. From toddlers to teens, this Thanksgiving activity works for all.

ALTADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO