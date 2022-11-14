ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

PHS’ Visual Arts and Design Academy: “Thank You Light Bringer Project”

Pasadena High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) says, “Thank you to Light Bringer Project” for coming to VADA and GCA classes to mentor 10th graders. Students are in the beginning stages of preparing materials and pitches for their integrated shark tank project. Light Bringer Project...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

Breezy, warming and gorgeous weather heralds a weekend of shopping and local events leading into the Thanksgiving holiday week ahead! Here are our recommendations…. The Salvation Army 9th Annual Pasadena Red Kettle Kick-Off Breakfast click for more information ». Join Salvation Army Pasadena for the 9th Annual Red Kettle Kick-Off...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?

The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion| William Paparian: The Triumph of People Over Profits

The privileged and the powerful no longer control the future destiny of Pasadena. The stunning victory of Measure H, the Rent Control Measure, has sounded the death-knell of the well heeled power brokers unbridled stranglehold over our City. It’s a new dawn in the Crown City. The City Council...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Outdoor Education Returns to Huntington Middle School

After two long years of waiting, outdoor education finally returns to the students of Henry E. Huntington Middle school. This year HMS students by grade level have been able to experience amazing opportunities and adventures with their classmates. These week-long experiences provide students with new skill sets and hands-on activities,...
SAN MARINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena Middle School Students Coordinate Successful Food Drive for St. James Community Food Bank

For more than 20 years, South Pasadena Middle School (SPMS) students and their families have donated annually to the middle school’s food drive to benefit the St. James Community Food Bank. This year’s drive, coordinated by the SPMS Associated Student Body, resulted in a huge amount of donations for the organization. St. James commented that the SPMS Food Drive is their largest source of food donations.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend

Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Elizabeth First Graders Make Awesome Thanksgiving Turkeys Using Tape Resist Art Technique

Presenting Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish First graders’ awesome Thanksgiving turkeys which were made by using the tape resist art technique! Not only were these young busy student’s turkey tape resist painting fun to make, but the results are stunning. Turkey Tape Resist Art might just be one of the most gorgeous activity during Thanksgiving. As complex as it may look, it’s simple to create and accessible to a wide range of ages/stages of child development. From toddlers to teens, this Thanksgiving activity works for all.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

No Doo Dah Parade, But a Doo Dah Day, This Weekend

Although the wild and wacky Doo Dah Parade parade is not back cavorting its way along Pasadena streets just yet, a ‘Doo Dah Day’ filled with “freakish-ness, music, and stupid fun,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, will herald the “The Great Doo Dah Reclamation of 2023.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Polytechnic School’s “Free Spirit” Annual Dance Concert

Polytechnic School’s Performing Arts Department is pleased to present the annual dance concert, “Free Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Service League on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:00 p.m. at Poly’s Garland Auditorium. This year’s performance will be back in Garland! The family-friendly...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
PASADENA, CA

