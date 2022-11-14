Read full article on original website
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Vikings Add New TE in Neverending Quest
Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Jacob Hollister, and T.J. Hockenson — read ’em and weep, those men have been added to the Minnesota Vikings roster at TE since the end of 2021. Well, the franchise evidently desired a little Irish-laden flair, adding free-agent TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad on Monday.
Justin Jefferson: 4 reasons Vikings star is NFL’s best WR after outdueling Stefon Diggs
The Minnesota Vikings won their seventh straight game, 33-30, in overtime against the favored Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was a key contributor to the Vikings’ impressive win. Here we will look at the four reasons Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is NFL’s best WR after outdueling Stefon Diggs.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
The Vikings Continue To Impress: 3 Thoughts
The Vikings continue to impress the NFL, now sitting at 8-1 after a comeback win Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But how have they gotten here? There’s a lot of important pieces to unpack when looking at this torrid team. Here’s a few notes I’ve found interesting.
Minnesota Sports Provide Good Theater
The latest unbelievably heart-stopping victory by the Minnesota Vikings left several fans at a loss for words. Even some of the players said the game “felt like a movie,” but observers might say that even Hollywood wouldn’t have believed the script from Sunday in Buffalo. For me,...
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
