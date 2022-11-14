ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season

One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Vikings Add New TE in Neverending Quest

Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Jacob Hollister, and T.J. Hockenson — read ’em and weep, those men have been added to the Minnesota Vikings roster at TE since the end of 2021. Well, the franchise evidently desired a little Irish-laden flair, adding free-agent TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad on Monday.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
The Vikings Continue To Impress: 3 Thoughts

The Vikings continue to impress the NFL, now sitting at 8-1 after a comeback win Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But how have they gotten here? There’s a lot of important pieces to unpack when looking at this torrid team. Here’s a few notes I’ve found interesting.
Minnesota Sports Provide Good Theater

The latest unbelievably heart-stopping victory by the Minnesota Vikings left several fans at a loss for words. Even some of the players said the game “felt like a movie,” but observers might say that even Hollywood wouldn’t have believed the script from Sunday in Buffalo. For me,...
