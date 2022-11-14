Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Gravita Launches to Challenge Traditional Accounting Industry Consolidators
Gravita today launches as a new challenger brand in the accounting industry with ambitions to become the leading tech-enabled full-service partner for established UK SMEs. Backed by Tenzing, Gravita is significantly investing in building a new kind of consolidator that combines the best of breed from high-quality professional services firms to support ambitious SME leaders in realising their growth goals. Gravita currently includes experienced and trusted specialists from Jeffreys Henry, Arram Berlyn Gardner (ABG) and Propel (acquired from Deloitte).
theevreport.com
VIA Motors and EAVX announce partnership for development of Class 2b Proxima Van
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, today enters a partnership with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. The new vehicle will be designed and prototyped by EAVX, feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard technology and the body will eventually be manufactured by Morgan Olson.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
salestechstar.com
Greenscreens.ai Announces Series A Funding Round With Tiger Global
Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform that delivers short-term predictive freight market pricing, announced a $5 million Series A investment from existing investor Tiger Global. The Series A announcement comes just 10 months after Greenscreens.ai’s Seed Round, which allowed the company to increase ARR by over 500% year to-date and...
salestechstar.com
ItsaCheckmate launches Marketplace, a next-generation open API platform
Marketplace is a ground-breaking technology distribution platform allowing the hospitality industry to rapidly deploy and scale new digital ordering solutions. ItsaCheckmate, the center of a restaurant’s digital ordering business, announces Marketplace, a platform that allows innovators and startups to build a single integration that instantly provides them with access to over 50 different point-of-sale systems and 20,000 restaurant locations globally.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
fintechfutures.com
JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution
JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
Quona Capital Launches $332M VC Fund for Emerging Markets
Quona Capital recently closed a $332 million venture capital fund to invest in fintech companies in emerging markets. Monica Brand Engel, co-founder and managing partner of Quona Capital, joined Cheddar News to discuss the risks and reasons for its latest investment goals.
CoinTelegraph
Law Decoded, Nov. 7–14: How regulators reacted to the FTX crash
Last week was tough — the alarming series of crypto meltdowns continued with the failure of FTX, one of the biggest exchanges on the market. The crypto industry’s very own “Lehman Brothers moment” pushed regulators to react. United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, famous for her openly pro-crypto position, promised deliberate with her colleagues on whether there was market manipulation, while Maxine Waters, chair of the United States House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, pushed for additional federal oversight of crypto trading platforms and consumer protection.
getnews.info
The inaugural ‘Prototypes for Humanity Award’ recognises projects in the fields of Environment, Health, Society and Corporate Solutions
Bringing together stakeholders from the private and public sectors to unlock the potential of international academic ingenuity, Prototypes for Humanity emerges as one of the world’s most diverse assemblies of academic innovation. Its inaugural event showcases 100 best-in-class impact innovation projects developed by university students across various science, tech and creative disciplines, chosen from 450 universities in over 100 countries addressing critical challenges affecting humanity today.
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
mmm-online.com
MM+M launches Women of Distinction and Women to Watch programs
MM+M has launched the 2023 version of its Women of Distinction and Women to Watch award programs. The programs are designed to celebrate the women whose leadership, creativity and insight set the bar high, both for their peers and generations to follow. “The world of medical marketing does not lack...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
TechCrunch
Meta appoints new India head amid key departures in its largest market
The social juggernaut said on Thursday that Devanathan, who joined the firm in 2016 and helped build the company’s Singapore and Vietnam businesses, has been elevated to head and VP of Meta India. Devanathan. In 2020, Devanathan moved to lead the company’s gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: How carriers can address emerging risks to improve CX in the last mile
This commentary was written by Eduardo Lopez-Soriano, vice president at UPS Capital. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The e-commerce boom of the last decade paired with ongoing supply chain disruption has caused...
csengineermag.com
Superior Construction Launches ‘Superior Women in Construction’ Initiative
Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, is launching an internal pilot program intended to identify motivated women in the construction industry and offer them essential tools for their personal and professional development. Superior Women in Construction, an initiative designed in collaboration with certified executive and team coach Dale Beaman, PCC, MPH, will help cultivate an inclusive culture that aligns with Superior’s mission, vision and values.
EXCLUSIVE: Pharmaceutical Company Biocodex Acquires Natural Supplement Brand Hilma
Scientifically backed natural supplement brand Hilma, which first launched in January 2020, has been acquired by French pharmaceutical company Biocodex, which was founded in 1953 and is best known for its presence in the probiotic category with brands like Florastor. Biocodex acquired a majority stake in the Hilma, though the details of the deal were not disclosed.
Freshpaint Announces $14.5 Million in Financing and Launches Free Tier to Unlock Customer Data Without Engineering Work
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Freshpaint, a Y Combinator-backed company that enables businesses to capture and activate customer data across hundreds of integrations like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Iterable, Braze, Snowflake, and more without relying heavily on engineering, announced $14.5 million in financing, with a $9.5M Series A led by Intel Capital and an additional $5 million in debt. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital will help accelerate Freshpaint’s growth by joining its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005298/en/ Freshpaint founders Michael Malis and Steve Fitzsimmons. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
