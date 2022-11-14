Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Waves up to 16...
‘Heart of Maui’ film intent on saving forest birds
Haleakalā National Park has released a new short documenary, "Heart of Maui" in an effort to understand why we need to take action to save the forest birds of Hawai'i.
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Siblings share the impact of their Maui jewelry business on those with disabilities
A Maui jewelry business that employs several adults with autism is making a splash on social media. Depo Market’s TikTok videos have amassed over 3.5 million likes to date. The business was founded by jewelry designer Tiffany Chou and her brother Chris, who is autistic and also designs jewelry.
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
Can you guess Hawaii’s favorite comfort food?
WalletHub came out with the most popular comfort food by state along with how many calories are within one portion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
JustLuxe.com
Hawaii Food and Wine Festival Spotlights Honolulu
Most vacationers think of Hawaii for sun, surf, sand, and shave ice. Savvy visitors know that there is so much more to these islands in the sun. They soak up the Hawaiian culture, the relaxed vibe, the luxurious resorts, unparalleled nature, and the international cuisine. Many plan their holiday around the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival held annually in the Fall over several weeks and on three separate Islands.
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
KITV.com
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
Ready to smell that Christmas pine tree?
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many stores across Hawaii are selling live Christmas trees and suggest getting yours soon before the good ones go.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger
An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
bigislandnow.com
Wonderberry’s Comics opens in Kona’s Lanihau Center
At the Lanihau Center in Kailua-Kona, a new locally owned shop has opened: Wonderberryʻs Comics. The 612-square-foot store specializes in an assortment of comic books, graphic novels and action figures. It also features a large selection of Marvel and DC comics. This is the first location for Wonderberry’s Comics,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
