Hawaii State

KHON2

Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!

Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
JustLuxe.com

Hawaii Food and Wine Festival Spotlights Honolulu

Most vacationers think of Hawaii for sun, surf, sand, and shave ice. Savvy visitors know that there is so much more to these islands in the sun. They soak up the Hawaiian culture, the relaxed vibe, the luxurious resorts, unparalleled nature, and the international cuisine. Many plan their holiday around the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival held annually in the Fall over several weeks and on three separate Islands.
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger

An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
bigislandnow.com

Wonderberry’s Comics opens in Kona’s Lanihau Center

At the Lanihau Center in Kailua-Kona, a new locally owned shop has opened: Wonderberryʻs Comics. The 612-square-foot store specializes in an assortment of comic books, graphic novels and action figures. It also features a large selection of Marvel and DC comics. This is the first location for Wonderberry’s Comics,...
