Most vacationers think of Hawaii for sun, surf, sand, and shave ice. Savvy visitors know that there is so much more to these islands in the sun. They soak up the Hawaiian culture, the relaxed vibe, the luxurious resorts, unparalleled nature, and the international cuisine. Many plan their holiday around the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival held annually in the Fall over several weeks and on three separate Islands.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO