Dispatch Trucks Launches a Comprehensive Course on How to Become an Independent Freight Dispatcher Without Buying A Single Truck

Related
Volvo And Pilot Team To Launch Semi Truck EV Chargers At Travel Centers
Pilot and Flying J travel centers are a hotbed of large commercial vehicles, namely semi trucks hauling loaded trailers. Trucking isn't going away any time soon, but the nature of these vehicles is evolving rapidly, and all signs point toward traditionally fueled big rigs eventually becoming a thing of the past. Though EVs hold a lot of promise, the commercial sector faces the same general issue many individuals face, too: inadequate charging options in many places.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Amazon launches solar technician training course
Amazon announced it will offer pre-paid scholarships for its employees to take a solar technician training course run by StrataTech Education Group. The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) will teach the courses that will focus on PV science, the fundamentals of solar energy, and more. In March, Amazon partnered with StrataTech to offer courses in MIG welding, HVAC fundamentals, and electrical fundamentals.
As Hyundai Breaks Ground on Huge Georgia Electric Vehicle Plant, Gov. Kemp Claims Credit for Georgia’s Business Climate
Helpful timing for a $5.54 billion investment in Georgia. On October 25, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp and various other politicians including Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff attended the cermonial ground-breaking for an enormous new electric vehicle manufacturing plant that is being built near Savannah, GA.
gcaptain.com
Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993
Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
marinelink.com
Alternative Fuels, Newbuilds and Retrofits are Key to Marine Industry Growth
The global marine vessel market is projected to grow from $170.75 billion in 2021 to $188.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.43%, according to research from Fortune Business Insights. From transportation vessels to workboats to marine construction ships, companies want to grow their business, stay current with new...
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
TechCrunch
Pickle picks up $26M for its truck unloading robots
When I paid a trip to the company’s offices on my trip to Boston last week, Pickle pointed out precisely how large of a problem this has become. Warehouse jobs are tough enough to fill these days, but unloading pallets and trucks bring their own spate of issues, including repetitive heavy lifting and wildly fluctuating temperatures. Imagine stepping foot inside a shipping container that’s been sitting in direct sunlight all day.
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
electrek.co
Tesla aims to produce 100 Tesla Semi electric trucks this year
Tesla is aiming to produce about 100 Tesla Semi electric trucks this year, which is a bit higher than what was anticipated. After five years of waiting, Tesla is now finally in early production with the Tesla Semi electric truck. Electrek exclusively reported that Tesla was building a production line...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Kiosk for Supply Chain TMS Keeps Drivers In-Cab to Improve Safety
IntelliTrans introduced Kiosk functionality within the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System to keep truck drivers in their cabs. Doing so improves safety, speeds up check-in process and reduces on-site time by 30 minutes or more. “Previously, the guard in a guard shack had to look at his clipboard to validate whether...
getnews.info
The inaugural ‘Prototypes for Humanity Award’ recognises projects in the fields of Environment, Health, Society and Corporate Solutions
Bringing together stakeholders from the private and public sectors to unlock the potential of international academic ingenuity, Prototypes for Humanity emerges as one of the world’s most diverse assemblies of academic innovation. Its inaugural event showcases 100 best-in-class impact innovation projects developed by university students across various science, tech and creative disciplines, chosen from 450 universities in over 100 countries addressing critical challenges affecting humanity today.
Partner survey shows steep cost for Wildland Firefighters’ loved ones
A survey of the partners and spouses of federal wildland firefighters was conducted in the summer of 2021 by Grassroots Wildland Firefighters (GRWFF), an advocacy group of current and former federal wildland firefighters. The survey results clearly demonstrated the toll this demanding job takes on the partners and families of wildland firefighters. Over 1,900 partners, spouses, and firefighters completed the survey, sharing personal information, opinions, and stories about how the job has affected them, their marriages/partnerships, and their home lives. The work of a wildland...
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Remove Liability Blind Spots: Reduce Driver-related Risk with Continuous License Monitoring, Analytics, and Training
Drivers are the largest source of liability risk for fleets. On average, commercial fleets report a 20% crash rate per year. Accident and out-of-service costs continue to represent one of the largest fleet expenses, with motor vehicle accidents costing employers more than $56 billion and out-of-service costs for fleets going as high as $760 per vehicle per day.
getnews.info
Aviation International News
eSTOL Aircraft Advocate Says Hybrid Power and Blown Lift Beat Vertical Powered Lift
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Electra is pioneering the development of a hybrid-electric short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that it says will deliver far lower operating economics than new electrical vertical aircraft. It expects the nine-seater to operate from downtown spaces as short as just over 300 feet, opening up new urban and regional air services that aren’t viable today.
The pandemic taught the logistics industry to see the whole supply chain — and to fix its broken links
The weak points in our supply chains are now clear at the macro level. The fixes, however, will be piecemeal.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
aircargonews.net
Bolloré Logistics continues SAF push with Air Canada first
Bolloré Logistics has become the first cargo customer to join Air Canada’s environmental Leave Less Travel Program. The Leave Less Travel Program offers corporate and cargo customers various options to offset or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel or freight transportation, and reduce their carbon footprint.
getnews.info
