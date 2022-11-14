Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s SQL Server 2022 is all about Azure
“From the very beginning, the vision [for SQL Server] really was about — databases were very complex — how do you make that extremely simple? And in many ways, I think that has been a key reason why it lasted for so long and how we’ve evolved it as well,” Rohan Kumar, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Data, told me. “One of the big things that I think about with SQL Server 2022 is that we’ve made it completely cloud-connected to Azure.”
informedinfrastructure.com
Presagis Launches Cloud-Based VELOCITY 5D Digital Twin Production Platform
Montreal, Canada — Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has officially launched its VELOCITY 5D (V5D) cloud-based platform that quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of 2D geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. V5D leverages artificial intelligence and game engine technology to run complex visualization and simulation scenarios that derive context from the digital twins.
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Nvidia Says It Is Working With Microsoft to Build 'Massive' Cloud AI Computer
OAKLAND, Calif, (Reuters) - U.S. chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp to build a “massive” computer to handle intense artificial intelligence computing work in the cloud. The AI computer will operate on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, using tens...
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
DigitalOcean Announces New Data Center in Sydney
State-of-the-art facility expands compute capabilities for small businesses with low latency links to North America and Asia. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced it is expanding its global presence with a new data center in Sydney, Australia (SYD1). This new facility will better support DigitalOcean’s current and prospective customers who are based in or have end-users in Australia and New Zealand. Sydney is the ninth global region to house a DigitalOcean data center and the fifteenth facility overall.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
techaiapp.com
Critical SQLi and access flaws spotted in Zendesk analytics service
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of flaws in Zendesk Explore which when exploited by an attacker could let unauthorized access to information from customer accounts that have the feature turned on. The flaw which has been patched now would have allowed threat actors to access conversations, email addresses, tickets, comments,...
TechCrunch
Retool launches Workflows to go beyond the front end
“Some people try to put us in the no-code space or something. You’ll never hear us ever saying that,” Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me. “The reason for that is we actually don’t believe in it really. I think if you look at tools like for example Airtable or Zapier or stuff like that, we think that’s really great if you have a simple use case or a medium-sized use case — it’s great for that. But if you want to build a really advanced use case, like an internal tool that an Amazon might build, for example, then Zapier will be able to get you 50% there very quickly, but the remaining 50% basically becomes impossible.”
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
TechCrunch
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
aiexpress.io
Why Salesforce is betting on generative AI for conversational workflows
Salesforce’s AI analysis is closely centered on generative AI strategies to offer a totally conversational workflow, based on Silvio Savarese, EVP and chief scientist at Salesforce. In a world with growing workloads — the place even extremely skilled consultants are anticipated to do extra with much less — in...
TechCrunch
Microsoft and Nvidia team up to build new Azure-hosted AI supercomputer
Now, presumably to support even more ambitious AI workloads, Microsoft says it’s signed a “multi-year” deal with Nvidia to build a new supercomputer hosted in Azure and powered by Nvidia’s GPUs, networking and AI software for training AI systems. “AI is fueling the next wave of...
salestechstar.com
CMMS Now Integrates With ERP
CMMS now integrates with ERP and other software currently utilized in your tech stack. Synchronize Maxpanda Webhooks with your current apps. API Maintenance Integration: What does mAPI stand for? mAPI is a proprietary Maxpanda API software specifically developed to securely transfer data from your Maxpanda CMMS database to other software that also operate on highly secure API web protocols. mAPI Software Integration: Join millions of people like you who seek to manage their work orders online, seamlessly integrating preventative maintenance routines on buildings, vehicles, locations, assets and much more into their existing systems. Maxpanda CMMS Open API (mAPI) is documented using the latest SWAGGER and WEBHOOK tool sets. No support is given with 3rd party customer APIs and there is no additional charge for our API.
geekwire.com
LEOcloud, Microsoft team up with Axiom Space to put cloud infrastructure in orbit
When Houston-based Axiom Space starts putting together its commercial space station, some out-of-this-world infrastructure for cloud computing could be close behind — and Microsoft could help make it happen. That vision of “infrastructure as a service” in low Earth orbit, or LEO, is what’s behind a strategic collaboration agreement...
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
TechCrunch
Payload raises $4.7M for its developer-first headless CMS
Unlike most CMS tools, Michigan-based Payload puts its emphasis on developers. Bootstrapped since 2021, the team behind the platform argues that typical app frameworks give developers the tools to create their backends but not the CMS-style user interfaces they would need to manage apps and their content. “To devs, ‘content...
