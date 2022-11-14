Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
WTIP
Gunflint Trail receives nearly 17 inches of snow, more in the forecast
The first winter storm of the season in Minnesota brought more snow to the Gunflint Trail and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness than any other region of the state. The Cook County Highway Department reported nearly 17 inches of snow had fallen by Tuesday morning (Nov. 15) in the Mid-Gunflint Trail area.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Look Inside This Retro “Floating House” For Sale in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house on the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
KNOX News Radio
34 greater MN cities, counties get $21M for economic development
Thirty-four greater Minnesota cities, townships and counties will receive nearly $21 million worth of Small Cities Development Program grants. Those grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties. The grants include $880,900 to the city of Newfolden for owner-occupied housing and...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022
The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
Let’s Do Brunch! Here Are 9 Duluth – Superior Area Restaurants That Offer A Great Brunch
A weekend brunch with family and friends is kind of like a mini vacation of sorts. You all gather around the table and maybe have a mimosa or bloody mary, indulge in a delicious meal, and all catch up without a care about what time it is. Of course, don't...
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
The Social House Restaurant Is Opening A New Location In Canal Park
It is always exciting to see a local business expanding and opening additional locations and that is exactly what is happening with the folks at the Social House Restaurant. Their current location is at 4897 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown tucked around the corner from Gordy's Gift and Garden Center.
KEYC
Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth
Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Minnesota
Hopeful homeowners in Minnesota can call on the state’s housing finance agency, Minnesota Housing. In operation for more than 50 years, the purpose of Minnesota Housing is to help individuals and communities with affordable housing. In 2021, the agency distributed $1.92 billion and helped more than 93,504 households purchase...
Hundreds Of Crashes On Minnesota Roads Remind Us Ice Is Not Our Friend [VIDEO]
Minnesota had some significant snowfalls as we approach what some call the Frozen Tundra season. Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes and some were caught on video. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be...
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
