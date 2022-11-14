Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing

Read full article on original website
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
salestechstar.com
90% Of Companies Lose Potential Customers During the Digital Onboarding Process, According To ABBYY State of Intelligent Automation Report Q4-2022
Engagement and customer experience make up 52% of the reasons customers leave in the first 90 days. Respondents believe if the abandonment rate was reduced by 50%, it would increase customer acquisition by 29% and increase revenue by 26%. More than a third (34%) still plan to include human interaction...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
tobaccoreporter.com
Kaival Brands Inks Marketing Deal
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the U.S. distributor of Bidi Vapor products, has reached a three-year extension agreement with QuikfillRx, the third-party vendor responsible for executing Kaival Brands’ marketing and sales strategies. As part of the deal, QuikfillRx will be rebranded as Kaival Marketing Services (KMS) to more properly reflect...
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
5 Steps for Coaches to Build an Effective Personal Brand and Stand Out in a Crowded Market
As a coach, how do you differentiate yourself from the sea of other coaches and build visibility that can attract the right clients to you? Here are a few tips.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
4 Guiding Principles for Building and Deploying a Great PR Strategy
Attracting attention to your brand is one thing, but sustaining it over time while sticking to your brand story, is what PR strategy is all about.
Streaming enters a new reality with a boom in sports and drive for profitability as fresh voices continue to break through with innovative storytelling on new platforms
Insider highlighted 12 media and entertainment figures who are driving and navigating these shifts.
BBC
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
TechCrunch
Meta appoints new India head amid key departures in its largest market
The social juggernaut said on Thursday that Devanathan, who joined the firm in 2016 and helped build the company’s Singapore and Vietnam businesses, has been elevated to head and VP of Meta India. Devanathan. In 2020, Devanathan moved to lead the company’s gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.
getnews.info
Social and Emotional Learning Market Analysis by Size, Rising Demand, Business Growth Factors and Revenue Strategies 2027
“Children (US), EVERFI (US), Nearpod (US), Illuminate Education (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings for Kids (US), Rethink Ed (US), Move This World (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), 7 Mindsets (US), Ori Learning (US), The Conover Company (US), Imagine Learning (US), Navigate360 (US).”
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
salestechstar.com
Appfire Ranked Number 188 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 789% Revenue Growth to company’s continued expansion, product development. Appfire, an enterprise collaboration software company, announced it ranked 188 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Appfire grew 789% during this period.
salestechstar.com
True Religion Launches New App as Mobile Becomes the Brand’s Top Digital Channel
The app will serve as a hub for True Religion’s community and feature special collections, exclusive offers, and early access. True Religion announced the launch of a new app just ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. An important new milestone in the company’s journey to becoming a digital first direct-to-consumer brand, the app will improve True Religion’s mobile shopping experience while also enabling customers to unlock exclusive offers, promotions, and product not found elsewhere. With 80% of True Religion’s ecommerce transactions coming from mobile along with more than half of new visits, the company expects the app to account for 10% of its total ecommerce sales in 2023.
AdWeek
How Budweiser Builds Community and Relevance by Tapping Into Passion Points
In today’s Episode of The Speed of Culture, Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale. Budweiser launched one of its largest campaigns yet as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup.
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
Motley Fool
Electronic Arts Stock Shows Once Again Why It Belongs in Your Portfolio
Sales are growing, but cash flow is projected to be down this year. The company has a huge pipeline of games that can drive growth over the next couple of years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
