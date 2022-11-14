Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing

The app will serve as a hub for True Religion’s community and feature special collections, exclusive offers, and early access. True Religion announced the launch of a new app just ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. An important new milestone in the company’s journey to becoming a digital first direct-to-consumer brand, the app will improve True Religion’s mobile shopping experience while also enabling customers to unlock exclusive offers, promotions, and product not found elsewhere. With 80% of True Religion’s ecommerce transactions coming from mobile along with more than half of new visits, the company expects the app to account for 10% of its total ecommerce sales in 2023.

