EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Healthline
Marijuana vs. Tobacco: Lung Disease More Common in People Who Smoke Pot
Researchers say emphysema and airway inflammation is more common in marijuana smokers than it is people who smoke tobacco. Both tobacco and marijuana smokers also have significantly higher rates of lung ailments than people who don’t use either substance. Experts say the way marijuana is inhaled may contribute to...
MedicineNet.com
What Foods Worsen Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes pain and limited functional mobility due to inflamed joint tissue. Many people with RA report that certain foods make their symptoms worse or better, but there is little evidence to support a specific RA diet. A poor diet in general may...
13 Signs Your Lungs May Not Be Healthy
When something is off with your lungs, it can signify that something serious is going on. It’s important to pay attention to the signs of lung disease and any symptoms that indicate your lungs might not be healthy, as early detection can go a long way in helping to manage and treat conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer—the leading cancer killer of men and women in the U.S. For this reason, you shouldn’t ignore anything like a chronic cough or recurring chest pain.
Urgent warning as e-cigarettes could ‘increase your risk of sudden killer’
VAPING is as dangerous for your heart as smoking cigarettes, new research suggests. Those who use the devices are just as likely - and in some cases more likely - to experience sudden cardiac arrest and other heart problems than those who smoke cigs. While traditional cigarettes contain tobacco and...
healthcareguys.com
7 Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
You can still enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle when you have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s natural to feel angry, frustrated, afraid, and uncertain when you’ve been diagnosed with the disease. You wake up with your joints feeling stiff and painful every morning, and sometimes even the simplest chores like laundry and cooking become a challenge.
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
KevinMD.com
Why adopt a lifestyle pyramid for rheumatoid arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis is a common autoimmune disease affecting approximately 1.5 million people only in the United States. The most common symptoms that will bring patients to the doctor are:. pain. swelling and stiffness in multiple joints. most of the time, in a bilateral and symmetric pattern. Unfortunately, rheumatoid arthritis is...
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
2 women stopped binge eating after an implant started zapping their brains with electricity, a small study found
A brain implant reduced two patients' binge eating for at least six months. The two women said their behavior towards food changed almost without thinking about it. More research is needed, but these early results are promising, a study author said. Electric shocks to the brain took away the cravings...
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month – a disease many of us think we know the key causes and symptoms of.However, there are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a ‘smoker’s disease’.We speak to lung cancer experts to debunk the myths, so you have all the information you need…Lung cancer only affects older peopleAccording to John Costello, pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic (mayoclinichealthcare.co.uk), “Lung cancer is certainly more common in older people – the average age of diagnosis is 70 years. This may, however, just reflect more prolonged exposure to tobacco...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Reasons Why There Is A Burning Sensation In Your Lungs
About 37 million Americans have some type of lung disease. What does it mean if there is a burning sensation in your lungs? When is it a symptom of?
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
How Apple Watches Are Being Used To Recognize Heart Failure
Heart failure is a leading cause of death, but it can often be difficult to diagnose initially. Learn how the Apple Watch is being used to recognize it.
getnews.info
