If you're like us, then the impending winter weather has you looking up tropical destinations and vacation opportunities to help you escape the chilly temperatures and short days. But every good vacation needs sturdy, fashionable luggage sets that will take you to and fro in style while withstanding the havoc that travel can wreak on baggage. With that in mind, we have great news: For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, dozens of high-quality luggage brands are slashing their prices, so you can travel confidently without breaking the bank.

12 DAYS AGO