ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
Marie Claire

The 7 Best Black Friday Luggage Deals of 2022

If you're like us, then the impending winter weather has you looking up tropical destinations and vacation opportunities to help you escape the chilly temperatures and short days. But every good vacation needs sturdy, fashionable luggage sets that will take you to and fro in style while withstanding the havoc that travel can wreak on baggage. With that in mind, we have great news: For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, dozens of high-quality luggage brands are slashing their prices, so you can travel confidently without breaking the bank.
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
The Independent

‘A master of his craft’: Man shares trick for sneaking extra luggage onboard flight

One man’s sneaky trick for getting an extra cabin bag onboard a flight has gone viral, after a fellow passenger filmed him at the airport gate.In the video, posted by @Elyukaa on Tiktok, an older man in a blue jumper and baseball cap appears to go to the gate with his ticket and a leather holdall in one hand, and board without any fuss.However, on closer inspection, the man appears to have slung on a backpack and concealed it by pulling his jumper over the top of it. @elyukaa Replying to @ab_8123 😂😂😂 ♬ DONT BE SUSPICIOUS...
rv-pro.com

RVshare Travel Trend Report Predicts Banner Year for Rentals

RV rental company RVshare announced findings from its 2023 Travel Trend Report, indicating another “blockbuster” year for travel, as 88 percent of survey respondents report they plan to travel as much or more in 2023 compared to last year. According to the research conducted by Wakefield Research, 99%...
freightwaves.com

Uber gets in holiday spirit with new platform upgrades

Just in time for the holidays, one of the gig economy’s titans made a list of new features — and it’s worth checking it twice. Uber (NYSE: UBER) on Monday released a slew of upgrades to its rideshare and delivery platforms, all geared toward holiday shopping, shipping and travel. New features include a dedicated Holiday Shop on Uber Eats and revamped version of its same-day delivery service Uber Connect.
goodmorningamerica.com

Luggage, totes and bags at every price point for savvy travelers

Gearing up for some holiday travel plans? If your answer was yes, we've got you covered. Whether you are headed home to see family or taking a much-needed vacation, an update to your luggage or carry-on bag might be a necessity. So we've found some backpacks, luggage and duffel bags...

Comments / 0

Community Policy