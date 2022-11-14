There’s no better feeling than sinking your head into a plush pillow at the end of a long day. Sleep is priceless, and quality pillows play a key role in achieving a good night's rest. If you’ve noticed your pillows losing their shape, it might be time to replace them. Even if you regularly wash your pillowcases and the pillows themselves, it is recommended that you replace your pillows every one to two years for comfort, hygiene, and health reasons. We asked industry experts for insight on why pillows need to be replaced, how often you should do so, and what signs to look for.

