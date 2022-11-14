Read full article on original website
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
satnews.com
General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
Quantum engineers improved the silicon chip performance by 100 times setting a new standard
Researchers from the University of New South Wales have broken new ground in quantum computing by demonstrating that 'spin qubits'- qubits where the information is stored in the spin momentum of an electron- can store data for up to two milliseconds, 100 times longer than previous benchmarks in the same quantum processor.
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers from the Netherlands Propose a Machine Learning-based Method to Design New Complex Metamaterials with Useful Properties
Combinatorial problems often arise in puzzles, origami, and metamaterial design. Such problems have rare collections of solutions that generate intricate and distinct boundaries in configuration space. Using standard statistical and numerical techniques, capturing these boundaries is often quite challenging. Is it possible to flatten a 3D origami piece without causing damage? This question is one such combinatorial issue. As each fold needs to be consistent with flattening, such results are difficult to predict simply by glancing at the design. To answer such questions, the UvA Institute of Physics and the research center AMOLF have shown that researchers may more effectively and precisely respond to such queries by using machine learning techniques.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new mechanism for optical phase amplification
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan, Prof. Shi Baosen and Prof. Zhou Zhiyuan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, realized a harmonics-assisted optical phase amplifier. This work was published in Light: Science & Applications. In modern physics,...
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
New technique to create thermally stable, high-entropy alloys
Nanoparticles have been used to develop high-strength materials for structural applications. But these nanoparticles are often thermally unstable, leading to rapid coarsening in a high-temperature environment. The latest research led by materials scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) found that tailoring the concentration of cobalt in high entropy...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
Retail App Stored to Help High Street Compete With Tech Giants
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Retail app, Stored, will offer retailers a lifeline against big retail tech by revolutionising how consumers discover and shop via an entirely new shopping experience. Consumers using Stored can benefit from an innovative phygital experience where they can curate shopping baskets containing online and offline items from any retailer in one place on their mobile and share them via social media and messaging platforms. The app will also track product prices and promotions and shortcut the path to purchase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005013/en/ Stored founders Danny Howe (left) and Lee Hart (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
Phys.org
Corporate duty waivers limit organic company growth and innovation, with R&D investment falling by nearly one fifth
Research co-authored by Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) shows that larger public companies suffer from loss of innovation and lower share price value when managers are permitted to make decisions in their own self-interest rather than that of the organization. The study, by Anh Tran, Professor of Finance and Academic...
Saama Hires Life Sciences Expert, Dr. Clinton White, as Chief Delivery Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Life sciences solutions company Saama has hired Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, to serve as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Dr. White will oversee Saama’s project delivery teams, helping to scale product development and drive customer success. The appointment is the latest in a series of executive hires to support Saama’s continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative data solutions so that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can bring life-changing drugs to market faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006151/en/ Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, joins Saama as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). (Photo: Business Wire)
Lenzing and Invista Boosting Made in USA Fiber Production
Two global fiber companies, Lenzing and Invista, are expanding their U.S. manufacturing. Lenzing Veocel As part of Lenzing’s intensive effort to reduce its carbon impact, its carbon neutral Veocel branded lyocell fibers will for the first time be offered from its U.S. specialty production site, located in Mobile, Ala. Lenzing is aiming to work with existing and new customer partners in the broader Mobile area and to prioritize transportation of its product by railway, to further minimize carbon emissions. Lenzing said it’s dedicated to offering products based on renewable material wood derived from sustainably managed forests. The new carbon-neutral lyocell fibers available in...
Phys.org
A next generation material that adapts to its history
Inspired by living systems, researchers at Aalto University have developed a new material that changes its electrical behavior based on previous experience, effectively giving it a basic form of adaptive memory. Such adaptive materials could play a vital role in the next generation of medical and environmental sensors, as well as in soft robots or active surfaces.
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
