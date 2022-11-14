ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Next Web

UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online

The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
satnews.com

General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
marktechpost.com

AI Researchers from the Netherlands Propose a Machine Learning-based Method to Design New Complex Metamaterials with Useful Properties

Combinatorial problems often arise in puzzles, origami, and metamaterial design. Such problems have rare collections of solutions that generate intricate and distinct boundaries in configuration space. Using standard statistical and numerical techniques, capturing these boundaries is often quite challenging. Is it possible to flatten a 3D origami piece without causing damage? This question is one such combinatorial issue. As each fold needs to be consistent with flattening, such results are difficult to predict simply by glancing at the design. To answer such questions, the UvA Institute of Physics and the research center AMOLF have shown that researchers may more effectively and precisely respond to such queries by using machine learning techniques.
Phys.org

Researchers reveal new mechanism for optical phase amplification

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan, Prof. Shi Baosen and Prof. Zhou Zhiyuan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, realized a harmonics-assisted optical phase amplifier. This work was published in Light: Science & Applications. In modern physics,...
The Associated Press

Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
TechCrunch

Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data

Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
The Associated Press

Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

New technique to create thermally stable, high-entropy alloys

Nanoparticles have been used to develop high-strength materials for structural applications. But these nanoparticles are often thermally unstable, leading to rapid coarsening in a high-temperature environment. The latest research led by materials scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) found that tailoring the concentration of cobalt in high entropy...
thefastmode.com

[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030

As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
The Associated Press

Retail App Stored to Help High Street Compete With Tech Giants

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Retail app, Stored, will offer retailers a lifeline against big retail tech by revolutionising how consumers discover and shop via an entirely new shopping experience. Consumers using Stored can benefit from an innovative phygital experience where they can curate shopping baskets containing online and offline items from any retailer in one place on their mobile and share them via social media and messaging platforms. The app will also track product prices and promotions and shortcut the path to purchase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005013/en/ Stored founders Danny Howe (left) and Lee Hart (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events

Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
The Associated Press

Saama Hires Life Sciences Expert, Dr. Clinton White, as Chief Delivery Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Life sciences solutions company Saama has hired Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, to serve as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Dr. White will oversee Saama’s project delivery teams, helping to scale product development and drive customer success. The appointment is the latest in a series of executive hires to support Saama’s continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative data solutions so that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can bring life-changing drugs to market faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006151/en/ Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, joins Saama as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing and Invista Boosting Made in USA Fiber Production

Two global fiber companies, Lenzing and Invista, are expanding their U.S. manufacturing. Lenzing Veocel As part of Lenzing’s intensive effort to reduce its carbon impact, its carbon neutral Veocel branded lyocell fibers will for the first time be offered from its U.S. specialty production site, located in Mobile, Ala. Lenzing is aiming to work with existing and new customer partners in the broader Mobile area and to prioritize transportation of its product by railway, to further minimize carbon emissions. Lenzing said it’s dedicated to offering products based on renewable material wood derived from sustainably managed forests. The new carbon-neutral lyocell fibers available in...
Phys.org

A next generation material that adapts to its history

Inspired by living systems, researchers at Aalto University have developed a new material that changes its electrical behavior based on previous experience, effectively giving it a basic form of adaptive memory. Such adaptive materials could play a vital role in the next generation of medical and environmental sensors, as well as in soft robots or active surfaces.
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
The Associated Press

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A

Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.

