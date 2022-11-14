Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
Healthline
Treatment Options for Bladder Cancer
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are some of the treatments for bladder cancer. The treatments used depend on your cancer’s stage and grade, your age, and your overall health. There are several different treatment options for bladder cancer. Which one is recommended to you can depend on many factors, including:
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
curetoday.com
Advances in Cancer Imaging Lead to Earlier Treatment
Many people know of only two states of cancer: local (in one part of the body) or metastatic (when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body). However, there is another state of disease that is somewhere in the middle, a state that is featured in this issue of CURE®.
Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice
Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can hone in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
MedicalXpress
New cancer therapy takes personalized medicine to a new level
Personalized care has been a buzzword in medicine for years, but new research on cancer treatment is taking it to a new level. Detailed in a study published Thursday in Nature, the new approach combines several cutting-edge technologies to provide perhaps "the most complicated" treatment ever given. But by targeting a patient's own tumor from within, it also offers the possibility of successfully treating people who are out of options.
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
getnews.info
Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Analysis: 150+ Companies are working to improve the Treatment of Space
DelveInsight’s, “Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
cgtlive.com
HLA LOH-Targeting Tmod Cell Therapies Demonstrate Selective Killing of Tumor Cells in Mice
A2B530 and A2B694 target CEA and MSLN cells that have HLA loss of heterozygosity. Two of A2 Biotherapeutics’ autologous Tmod cell therapies, the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)-targeted A2B530 and the mesothelin (MSLN)-targeted A2B694, have demonstrated proof-of-concept in their abilities to target tumor cells in preclinical studies.1,2. These data were presented...
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
MedicalXpress
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
technologynetworks.com
Sugar Molecules as Targets in Cancer Therapy
Cancer cells use sugar molecules on their surface to disable attacks by the body’s immune system. Researchers at the University of Basel now report on how this mechanism can be neutralized. The immune system is actually extremely well equipped to get rid of abnormal cells. As a safety mechanism,...
