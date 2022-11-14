ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
myneworleans.com

New French Brasserie MaMou Opening on Rampart St.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MaMou, the new modern French Brassiere from Chef Tom Branighan and Sommelier Molly Wismeier is set to open to the public on Nov. 18. Situated on the Upper French Quarter corner of Rampart Street and St. Philip Street, the European continental cuisine will draw on creole influences of Branighan’s childhood in New Orleans as well as show his appreciation for French style of cooking. Branighan and Wismeier’s shared passion for hospitality and simple, elegant flavors rooted in classic technique are what connected them and drove them to open MaMou.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders

There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTLA

Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners

Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring.  The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Recording Academy has announced nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and several local musicians are up for awards. Those musicians include Dr. John, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Cory Henry, Lucky Daye, Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Lil Wayne. A documentary about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is also nominated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Tastemaking Legends

On this week's show, we explore the lives of New Orleans tastemaking legends and meet the next generation who are following in their footsteps. We begin with Al Copeland Jr., who recently memorialized his famous Popeyes-founding father in a book entitled Secrets of a Tastemaker. Written by Chris Rose, Kit Wohl, and the Copeland family, the book shares Al's life story – from his humble beginnings and through its highs and lows.
LOUISIANA STATE
thedowneypatriot.com

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey

DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Where to Eat Before and After the Theater in New Orleans

Pairing dinner and a show is a no-brainer, a fun way to extend a good time and have a few drinks along the way. Some of these restaurants are in close proximity to theater row, the Canal Street locale for the Saenger, the Joy, and Orpheum. Le Petit Theater is connected to Tableau, in the heart of the French Quarter. Then there’s the super cool Mudlark for offbeat performances on St. Claude Avenue in Bywater, and the Marigny Opera House, a gorgeous venue for dance and other performing arts. Fuel up before, or after, the show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

