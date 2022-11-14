Read full article on original website
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the...
How much can public schools control what students wear? | Opinion
School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been...
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
Game Of Owns: The 2022 FedSoc Convention
The Federalist Society national convention kicked off with Judge William Pryor mocking Above the Law for insinuating that the organization is a bunch of ideological hacks in a monologue that was “funny” to the extent it amounted to a quarter hour of self-owns. A day later, FedSoc proved its hackery when the Board voted to bar its founder and co-chair from identifying himself to the media as either a “founder” or “co-chair” — a move that backfired when Steven Calabresi’s immediate response was to tell the media that the Board had voted to bar him from calling himself the founder or co-chair. Please do not let these people write your contracts! We also discuss “Paul Clement’s Lament” that law firms care more about money than his passion project of making America objectively worse and more dangerous. And more news of bubbling layoffs!
Former U.S. Solicitor General Complains That Biglaw Adjusts Too Well To Its Woke Clientele
Sure is tough working a Biglaw job. It isn’t all wearing fancy suits and making $250k+ a year — some of the stuff you have to deal with is anathema to a peaceful work environment. Not the long hours or the stealth layoffs your firm is gaslighting you into believing are your fault. No, we all know what the real problem is: wokeness. From ABA Journal:
Dear Law Professors, Please Take Pity On Swifties And Do Not Call On Them Today
A University of Kentucky law professor, Josh Douglas, took to Twitter today to ask the masses a burning ethical question: should Swifties currently in the verified fan presale queue be exempt from being on call today?. You know the answer all too well, unless you want bad blood — or...
Yale Law School Pulls Out Of U.S. News Rankings Like Michael Jordan Skipping Slam Dunk Contest
Yale Law School has dominated the U.S. News & World Report Law School Rankings… forever. The school has ranked top overall since U.S. News started ranking schools in the 80s. After a dominant 30+-peat, Yale is finally letting Harvard have the moment in the sun its always dreamed of, after announcing to Melissa Korn of the Wall Street Journal that it will no longer participate in the USNWR rankings. [UPDATE: Now Reuters reports that Harvard is pulling out too… let’s change this joke to Chicago for the time being).
The Lesson Republicans Refuse to Learn
Liberals reacted to the election of Donald Trump in 2016 with dismay, horror—and curiosity. Reporters ventured to Trump counties to ask questions. Political scientists studied the voting effect of international trade. Hollywood made a movie out of J. D. Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. Liberals didn’t like what had...
Donald Trump Likens Himself To Einstein And Galileo In Latest Court Salvo Against Twitter
In July of 2021, Donald Trump held a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to announce that he was suing Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and their CEOs for tortiously deplatforming him in violation of his free speech. His theory was that @Jack, Zuck, and Susan Wojcicki were so afraid of the possibility that mean Democrats might cancel Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that they effectively became state actors. Thus they suppressed Trump and his pals’ First Amendment rights by deleting their accounts.
The Most Elite Law Schools On Earth (2022)
Law firm layoffs are depressing to read about, so we’ve got a much-needed break for you, and it’s just what every lawyer and law student wants to see: a ranking of the best law schools in the world. Move over U.S. News, because we’re about to go global....
Morning Docket: 11.16.22
* Is “Woke” the new Race, Sex and Religion? [WSJ]. * This judge hit Georgia’s six-week abortion ban with the gavel [CNN]. * New York continues to be the battle ground of what gun restrictions will be in the United States. [Gothamist]. * You know, you think...
Should 'Social Surrogacy' Be Permitted?
The practice of surrogacy — where a pregnancy is gestationally carried by one person for another — can be a beautiful way for hopeful parents-to-be to achieve the dream of parenthood. But what if those parents-to-be had the ability to be pregnant themselves, but still chose surrogacy?. The...
Harvard Law School Drops Out of U.S. News Rankings
Harvard Law School will stop participating in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings, the school announced Wednesday. The school’s announcement on Wednesday came just hours after Yale Law School also said it would stop participating in the rankings, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent months amid questions about the methodology U.S. News uses.
Abrams: Debt relief applicants not warned of legal fight
(NewsNation) — When President Joe Biden announced sweeping plans to cancel student debt in August, it was immediately celebrated by many progressives. But I expressed doubts about whether it would survive the courts. I was concerned that the administration was offering false hope to millions. Those concerns about the order not surviving legal scrutiny were even mocked by administration officials.
The Rewarding Truth Behind A Legal Aid Career
In this episode, I welcome Laurette Mulry, Attorney-in-Charge at the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society, to talk about working with different clients as legal aid attorneys. Laurette breaks down the principles that guided her when working with clients, as well as her advice to those who are in a legal job that requires a lot of attention and time. She also explains how it really is working as a legal aid attorney, as well as her most memorable representation throughout her career.
