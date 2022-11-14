Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Brent Chambers Charged With Burglary and Battery
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:45am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Brent Chambers, 34, of Hope, AR. Mr. Chambers was arrested and charged with residential burglary, and 2 counts of battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of Mack Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Chambers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Jairo Salazar Charged With Theft of Property-Auto
On November 13, 2022 at approximately 3:52pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jairo Salazar, 20, of Hope, AR. Mr. Salazar was arrested and charged with theft of property- auto. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of Springhill Drive in Hope, AR. Mr. Salazar was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
16-year-old teen missing from Hope, Arkansas
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. On Nov. 16, HPD made a Facebook post asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Sebastion Hernandez-Velazquez, 16. If you have seen Sebastian or know...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
KSLA
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
magnoliareporter.com
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
inforney.com
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado
TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
KSLA
Sevier County hospital to open Dec. 6
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., residents are gearing up to reap the benefits of a tax increase they voted in three years ago. The doors of a new, $24 million hospital will swing open for business next month. “We are a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lori House,...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Man killed after crashing into light pole
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Police say Dennis Washington of Wake Village was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on New Boston Rd. around 11:30 p.m. He crossed the westbound lanes near Celeste St., crashing into a light pole.
magnoliareporter.com
Man shot to death in yard on Smith Street
Magnolia Police are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday night. Police responded to a call at 611 Smith Street shortly before midnight. DeMontray Hall, 32, was found in the yard of the residence. He was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Magnolia Police Chief...
Texarkana, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Texarkana. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
hopeprescott.com
Area residents mingle and jingle
PRESCOTT – Area residents braved the chilly temperatures Tuesday evening to participate in the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s Mingle and Jingle program. A few businesses held events at their locations, while others set up displays of their wares at the Potlatch Building at the Nevada County Fairground. The event gave people a chance to see what’s available locally for the Christmas holiday and encouraged them to shop locally this year.
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
