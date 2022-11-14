ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden Says Inflation Help Is Coming but 'Will Take Time'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks while meeting...
Analysis-China's Freeze on Taiwan Contact Fuels Worry as Tensions Build

TAIPEI (Reuters) - When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to...
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
California wins leave Republicans poised to seize U.S. House control

Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a […]
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source

BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War

(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
U.S.'s Blinken Speaks to Ukraine Counterpart on Poland Blasts

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday. He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely...
Trump’s Not Done with America. And America Just Might Not Be Done with Him.

A shift occurred last week among Republicans and conservative media following the letdown of the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, a pivot both quick and startling: “Donald Trump certainly is not the leader of the Republican Party,” Daily Wire founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro said. The Wall Street Journal published an editorial calling the former president the “Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” GOP lawmakers and thought leaders speculated openly over whether it was time that Trump was stripped of the mantle of the party. And the former president’s favorite hometown newspaper, the New York Post, dubbed him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don ... had a great fall,” the tabloid said, while declaring his rival and potential 2024 foe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.”
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West

ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
