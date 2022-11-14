Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Inflation Help Is Coming but 'Will Take Time'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks while meeting...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Freeze on Taiwan Contact Fuels Worry as Tensions Build
TAIPEI (Reuters) - When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to...
US News and World Report
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
California wins leave Republicans poised to seize U.S. House control
Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a […]
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Fox News' Hannity Welcomes Trump White House Bid Opposed by Other Murdoch Media
(Reuters) -Donald Trump's 2024 bid for the U.S. presidency was broadcast live and welcomed on the Fox News “Hannity” show on Tuesday, even as others in Rupert Murdoch-controlled media oppose giving the former president another tilt at the White House. But the news network cut away about halfway...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
US News and World Report
Pelosi to Pass Leadership Torch as Top U.S. House Democrat - News Website Puck
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday. Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she...
US News and World Report
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
U.S. sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers
The U.S. says it's imposing sanctions on people and entities around the globe that it says supported Russia's military in its war on Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report
U.S.'s Blinken Speaks to Ukraine Counterpart on Poland Blasts
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday. He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely...
US News and World Report
Trump’s Not Done with America. And America Just Might Not Be Done with Him.
A shift occurred last week among Republicans and conservative media following the letdown of the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, a pivot both quick and startling: “Donald Trump certainly is not the leader of the Republican Party,” Daily Wire founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro said. The Wall Street Journal published an editorial calling the former president the “Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” GOP lawmakers and thought leaders speculated openly over whether it was time that Trump was stripped of the mantle of the party. And the former president’s favorite hometown newspaper, the New York Post, dubbed him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don ... had a great fall,” the tabloid said, while declaring his rival and potential 2024 foe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.”
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
US News and World Report
Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
Ukraine is scrambling to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. Here are the weapons other countries are sending in to help.
Russia's military has stepped up its air attacks in Ukraine, using missiles and drones. Defending against those increasing aerial attacks is now a top priority for Ukraine's military. Here are some of the air-defense systems that countries are sending Ukraine to take on that threat. As Russian missiles and drones...
