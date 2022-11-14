Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBC.com
One Injured Following Walmart Shooting
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday. Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
WOWO News
Police investigating possible shooting outside of Southtown Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a possible shooting outside of the Southtown Crossing Walmart. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that online police logs show officers were called just after 4 p.m. They also report they were told that officers are investigating a potential shooting, but no other details have been provided.
WOWO News
Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf
MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting on Harrison Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night on Harrison Street, according to police, and a suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine. The initial investigation found the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
WOWO News
Kosciusko County Bus Crash Suspect Facing 26 Counts, Charges Officially Filed
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in Kosciusko County have officially filed charges against a New York man whose semi collided with a school bus on Saturday Night. 58-year-old Victor Santos faces 4 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle, a level 5 felony, and 22 counts of Criminal Recklessness (While Armed with a Deadly Weapon), a level 6 felony following a Saturday Night crash in Warsaw where Santos’ semi crashed with a school bus carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago. Santos had a bond set at $75,000.00 Surety plus $2,500.00 Cash.
WANE-TV
Woman in life-threatening condition after crash in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash in northeast Fort Wayne Monday evening that left one person in life-threatening condition, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook and Brookview drives at approximately 6:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crash.
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the man accused of crashing a semi into a school bus full of Chicago high school students Saturday evening. Victor Santos has been charged...
WISH-TV
2 teens still in hospital after school bus crash with accused drunk driver
UPDATE: Victor Santos was charged Monday with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a felony, and 22 counts of felony criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, the Warsaw Police Department said in a statement. Santos faces 26 counts in all, matching the 26 people injured in the crash, police say.
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Times-Bulletin
Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire
VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
WNDU
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at Indiana gas station: reports
GOSHEN, Ind. - Former NBA player and Syracuse standout Donte Green was arrested in Indiana last week after allegedly trying to rob a gas station, according to police. The former 2008 first-round draft pick was charged with robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after Goshen Police responded to a "robbery in progress" call just after midnight on Nov. 8, according to police records.
Comments / 0