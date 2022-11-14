Read full article on original website
Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger, a Republican, beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen.
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock’s victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler - and Democrat Jon Ossoff’s tilt against Republican...
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
Republicans choose Jon Burns as next Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA (AP) — State Rep. Jon Burns is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House, signaling continuity with the 13-year reign of outgoing speaker David Ralston after Republicans nominated Burns in a secret vote Monday. Burns, a farmer and lawyer from Newington, defeated Harlem lawyer Barry...
Arizona governor and House races still toss-ups as more ballots get counted
The race for Arizona governor is still a toss-up, as are two House races. Some are complaining about how long it's taking to count all the ballots but state officials say this wait not abnormal. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is in Phoenix with the latest.
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
Results: Republican Rep. Young Kim defeats Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Young Kim defeated Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District. The 40th District is an affluent, suburban district anchored in Orange County. Redistricting moved Kim to friendlier territory, but tasked her with reintroducing herself to a new constituency. Election 2022 California Results Explore...
Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans currently have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate, going to 28-22 early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, is not accused of breaking the law. Instead, Republicans argued that he should be removed from office for various reasons, including his failure to prosecute some minor crimes and his bail request policies, his staff oversight and reports that his office didn’t adequately notify crime victims about certain matters. They also alleged that Krasner obstructed the House’s investigation of his office. Krasner said in a statement that the vote was the only time the state House has ever “used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas.”
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings hours after Supreme Court rejects his appeal
An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state's third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his...
Val Hoyle defeats Alek Skarlatos in race for U.S. House District 4
OREGON. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democratic candidate Val Hoyle has beaten Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for U.S. House District 4. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Hoyle holds 51% of the vote with Skarlatos holding 43%. The Associated Press estimates 88% of votes have been counted.
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
Several children hospitalized in growing measles outbreak affecting 7 Ohio daycares
Health officials are investigating a measles outbreak in several childcare facilities in the Columbus area of central Ohio. There are currently 18 cases under investigation, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS News Wednesday. All of the cases are in unvaccinated children, and 17 of the 18...
What's behind the wait times at the Massachusetts RMV?
RMV appointments are almost impossible to get, forcing people to wait hours. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
