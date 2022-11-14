Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
The Ringer
Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions
With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
NFL Analysis Network
Rams Get Encouraging Injury Update For Offensive Star
The Los Angeles Rams suffered more than just a loss on their record against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. They lost wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, to a dreaded high ankle sprain during the game. The star wide receiver underwent surgery this week and was placed on IR, so he will miss at least the next four games and potentially longer depending on how the next few weeks go for the team.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 11: Cowboys over Vikings, Packers stacking wins, Browns cover in Buffalo, Chargers surprise Chiefs, 49ers stifle Cardinals in Mexico
As we enter Week 11 of the NFL season, we have quite the roller coaster to reflect on. Some weeks have been massively successful on the betting front; others have been washes; a couple have been abject failures. But that's betting! Sometimes logic and reason get thrown out the window and "any given Sunday" takes over. Still, we must trust and maintain the process: Find the bets that yield the most value, analyze the trends to ensure they offer the best chances of winning, and turn them over to you via this column.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 11 game: Aaron Rodgers rolls, Lamar Jackson heats up, more
As we enter Week 11, only eight weeks stand between now and the NFL playoffs. As legendary Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione would say, "Can you believe it?" It has been a wildly unpredictable season in many ways, with scoring down and a plethora of teams taking bettors by surprise. Such volatility has led many to the prop betting market, which is why we discuss our favorite player props and game props every Thursday.
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup
Highlighting a strong Week 11 of NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football. This should be an entertaining divisional clash, with Kansas City trying to stay ahead of the Dolphins and Titans and Los Angeles trying to rebound from a tough Week 10 loss to the 49ers. With the Chiefs favored -5, this is a tough one to bet — the Chiefs won by a field goal when these squads met in late September, but L.A. was much more healthy at that stage of the season. This seems like a great opportunity for us to assemble a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Raiders give new meaning to poverty franchise with latest Josh McDaniels report
The latest report as to why the Las Vegas Raiders can’t fire Josh McDaniels illustrates how the franchise went for broke with Jon Gruden. The Las Vegas Raiders had an undeniably difficult year in 2021 for a variety of reasons. The fact that the team made the playoffs is a testament to the players’ grit and the leadership of Rich Bisaccia, but they placed a tumultuous path to getting there. The scandal surrounding Jon Gruden and his subsequent resignation was something the franchise wasn’t planning for — not with his ten-year, $100 million contract.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers Showdown tournaments
Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the Titans traveling to Lambeau Field. The Packers are three-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, and the game has an O/U of 41, according to BetMGM. Even though this TNF contest has a low point total, both teams have some interesting DFS options for DraftKings Showdown lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
