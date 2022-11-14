Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: November 18-24
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – This week we give thanks for the vibrant music scene of Mendocino County, from Gualala to Leggett. Now that tourist season has quieted down, it’s even more important to get out and support our local musicians and venues. Don’t forget to drop an extra tip in the bucket in gratitude for the county’s many talents sharing their musical gifts with us.
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
lakecountybloom.com
NCO Seeking Subject Matter Experts for Lake County Home Hardening Initiative
North Coast Opportunities, Inc (NCO) invites qualified Subject Matter Experts (SME) to join the California Wildfire Mitigation Program (CWMP) Home Hardening Initiative. NCO seeks qualified companies and individuals to provide historical, cultural, and biological resource services as described in NCO’s SME Request for Proposals, Phase II. More information and a detailed Scope of Work are available at www.ncohomehardening.org.
The Mendocino Voice
Letter to District 3 constituents for Nov. ’22: Elections, tree mortality, and stream protection
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
The Mendocino Voice
Election outcomes still uncertain with razor-thin leads and 17K uncounted ballots
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — There are still more than 17,000 ballots being counted in Mendocino County in contested city council elections, registrar Katrina Bartolomie said Friday in a press release. Publication of the final results is expected to take at least another week. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted if received by Tuesday.
The Mendocino Voice
This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
The Mendocino Voice
Adventist Health starts new solar carport project this month at Howard Memorial
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — At the beginning of November, a new solar construction project began at Adventist Health Howard Memorial: more than 150 carports which will generate electricity as well as provide shade. The project is expected to take up to six months to complete, and some portions of the parking lot may be restricted to visitors during that time.
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg’s winter shelter program ready to open
FORT BRAGG, CA 11/16/22 — Had it been one degree colder, Fort Bragg’s winter shelter could have started functioning on the first night possible: Tuesday, November 15. Vouchers for motel rooms will be offered on any night from November 15 through April 30 this year when the forecast low is below 40 degrees or the chance of rain is 60 percent or more. Tuesday didn’t quite make the cut: the low was forecast at 40 degrees and no rain was in the forecast.
kymkemp.com
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Ride the MTA bus for free during November
MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 — Have you ridden a bus in Mendocino County recently? The Mendocino Transit Authority is making it a bit easier this November by offering free rides to all bus riders on MTA’s fixed route buses. You can find the closest route near you by going to www.mendocinotransit.org.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
NBC Bay Area
Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay
A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police seek missing woman
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department said it is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Angelina Trisha Fagundo, 34, was last heard from while on her way back to Clearlake from the Vacaville area. She is described as a black female adult, 5...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
kymkemp.com
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
