Read full article on original website
Related
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION
Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
montpelierbridge.org
RSV Hits Local Communities as Winter Approaches
As local schools work toward normalcy post-COVID-19, the road remains rocky as other respiratory viruses affect children. One such virus, RSV, has roared to the forefront in central Vermont communities. “We’re seeing high rates of RSV among children in the community,” Central Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Primary Care Physician Dr....
mynbc5.com
Several hundred residents in Orange County report power outages
NEWBURY, Vt. — Several hundred residents in Orange County are reporting power outages on Wednesday. Currently, 600 customers are without power, mainly in Newbury. Other counties in Vermont and northern New York are not currently reporting any outages.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Barton Chronicle
Police say unwelcome guests left drugs behind
NEWPORT — The two men police say imposed their presence on an unwilling host for several weeks are facing four more serious charges than those they have already denied in court……. …the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now...
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured during head-on-collision in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a head-on collision in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place on Portland Street at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, Karrie Lowrey, 41, of St. Johnsbury, crossed the center line and collided with Llyod Rowell, 59, of Walden. Lowrey was transported...
NECN
2 Possible Kidnapping Attempts Under Investigation in Barre, Vt.
Two recent possible attempted kidnappings are under investigation in Barre, Vermont, police say. Both incidents involve a blue Ford pickup truck, Barre police told NBC affiliate WPTZ, though police haven't confirmed if any kidnappings were attempted. An 8-year-old boy reported being approached Friday afternoon by a man who alluded to...
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Groton
GROTON — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Groton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Pine Street at around 11:45 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that Connor Lucas, of Groton, assaulted a household member and was in...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91, Bradford
BRADFORD — A 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Bradford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Sophia Novacek, of Lancaster, NH, was traveling south when she hit a traffic barrel in a designated work zone.
mynbc5.com
Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for truck that caused a two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Royalton
ROYALTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Royalton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 11:15 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the crash was caused by a black pickup truck pulling into a U-turn. Anyone with information that could help police...
Comments / 0