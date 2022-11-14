ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant

It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Here are the 6 men killed in TX WW2 planes collision; identities released

The six men who died when a World War II-era P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17 Flying Fortress in the Wings Over Dallas air show in Texas on Saturday have been identified. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit organization that showcases vintage aircraft, identified the six deceased men as:. Terry...
DALLAS, TX
austinmonthly.com

The Best Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups in Austin

’Tis the season to gather with friends, sip elaborate cocktails out of Santa mugs, and snap colorful Instagram photos under the twinkling lights. Here are our top picks for holiday pop-up bars in the city. This ongoing list will be updated and expanded throughout the season. The Scoop: It’s beginning...
AUSTIN, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy