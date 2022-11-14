Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
Second Swing Golf Balls now selling used golf balls in Round Rock
The secondhand golf ball shop offers a selection of used golf balls in good condition and retrieved from “hard-to-reach” parts of existing golf courses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Second Swing Golf Balls held a grand opening Sept. 23 at 1801 Red Bud Lane, Ste. A, Round Rock. The secondhand...
Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors
Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
Central Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
Well, it isn't a Texas Longhorns win but one Central Texas resident is feeling just fine after becoming a Texas Lottery millionaire.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Here are the 6 men killed in TX WW2 planes collision; identities released
The six men who died when a World War II-era P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17 Flying Fortress in the Wings Over Dallas air show in Texas on Saturday have been identified. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit organization that showcases vintage aircraft, identified the six deceased men as:. Terry...
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
Austin’s recently opened NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger comes from Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee — who’s also behind Sushi by Scratch Restaurants and Pasta Bar — and professional skateboarder Neen Williams. It’s a labor of love. “Neen and I have been working on...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Bears Kickoff Time For Regular Season Finale Against Texas Announced
The Bears will end their regular season on the road against the Longhorns in Austin.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
austinmonthly.com
The Best Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups in Austin
’Tis the season to gather with friends, sip elaborate cocktails out of Santa mugs, and snap colorful Instagram photos under the twinkling lights. Here are our top picks for holiday pop-up bars in the city. This ongoing list will be updated and expanded throughout the season. The Scoop: It’s beginning...
