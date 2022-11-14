ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Murder suspect wanted for shooting Henry County Sheriff's detention officer arrested

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@henryherald.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Bail Bondsman Arrested And Charged After Detaining Hit-And-Run Suspect

A Good Samaritan found himself under arrest after he detained a hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta. Deondre Owens was driving down Georgia Highway 400 when he witnessed a car strike another vehicle and then sped away. Owens, who is a bail bondsman, pursued the vehicle and pulled him over. He then...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants

UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police, deputies in Clayton County train for active shooter situations

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Forest Park police, Clayton County police and sheriff's deputies gathered for an intense, but purposeful active shooter drill at Fort Gillem. Time is precious in an active shooter situation. Authorities urge victims to call 911 immediately because every second counts. Wednesday's exercise simulates a real catastrophic...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge man sentenced for murder

A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

