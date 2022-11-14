ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs, Raiders to scrap in semis

Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Prairie City Stadium features a pair of section championships winners from last season. The Bulldogs, the Division I champs, will play host to the 2021 Division II champions, Central Catholic, out of Modesto. The Raiders won Division IV section championships from 2012-14 and a Division III title in 2015, before losing in the Division II title in 2018. Last year, they claimed the Division II title with a 43-22 win over Monterey Trail.
FOLSOM, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Florin High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Hangtown 100: Speedway geared up for 3 days of racing

Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid will lead the U.S. Auto Club NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series into the third running of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, which all kicks off Thursday. Kofoid became the youngest winner in Placerville Speedway sprint car history in 2016 at the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Valley Springs Fire Stopped

Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts

Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center

Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 14, 2022

Suspect: ALLEN, ANTHONY (BMA, 64, ARRESTED) Suspect: ROBBINS, KIMBERLY (BFA, 43, ARRESTED) Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their cell phones, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message. Once users type in their message and press send, they will receive a confirmation text indicating that the message was received.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Today’s Guide to the Holidays

Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
ROSEVILLE, CA

