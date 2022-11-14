Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs, Raiders to scrap in semis
Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Prairie City Stadium features a pair of section championships winners from last season. The Bulldogs, the Division I champs, will play host to the 2021 Division II champions, Central Catholic, out of Modesto. The Raiders won Division IV section championships from 2012-14 and a Division III title in 2015, before losing in the Division II title in 2018. Last year, they claimed the Division II title with a 43-22 win over Monterey Trail.
Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Florin High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Mountain Democrat
Hangtown 100: Speedway geared up for 3 days of racing
Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid will lead the U.S. Auto Club NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series into the third running of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, which all kicks off Thursday. Kofoid became the youngest winner in Placerville Speedway sprint car history in 2016 at the...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
Could Cal Coax Troy Taylor Back to Become Offensive Coordinator?
The Bears' former star quarterback is a successful head coach at Sac State.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Valley Springs Fire Stopped
Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
rosevilletoday.com
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
KCRA.com
Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts
Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
Sacramento Observer
Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center
Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 14, 2022
Suspect: ALLEN, ANTHONY (BMA, 64, ARRESTED) Suspect: ROBBINS, KIMBERLY (BFA, 43, ARRESTED) Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their cell phones, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message. Once users type in their message and press send, they will receive a confirmation text indicating that the message was received.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Today’s Guide to the Holidays
Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Sacramento, California – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Sacramento, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a morning meal. From classic diner fare to creative takes on traditional dishes, these restaurants have something for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC academic workers set to strike, winning lottery ticket sold in Sacramento, CA hits high influenza category
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Comments / 0