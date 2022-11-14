ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Jewish Press

Biden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election

Brazil and Israel held elections this week to decide on the future leaders of the countries. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician and former president of Brazil, defeated the incumbent by two million votes on October 30. US President Joe Biden called the president-elect of Brazil the following day. As featured on the US embassy in Brazil’s website, “President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair, and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
AOL Corp

Israel admonishes Ukrainian ambassador over U.N. vote

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Leaders of Jordan, Sudan congratulate Netanyahu

The leaders of Jordan and Sudan congratulated Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on his Nov. 1 election victory. Jordanian King Abdullah II and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, although no details of the conversation were released. The two men had an up-and-down relationship during Netanyahu’s previous 12-year tenure as premier, with Amman regularly publicly slamming alleged Israeli violations of the religious status quo in Jerusalem, foremost as they relate to the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located.
The Jewish Press

Switzerland Sanctions the Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia

The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs and Energy (EAER), which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Wednesday its decision, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia. The decision was made in response to the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Armed drone hits oil tanker operated by Israeli-owned firm near Oman

An oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned shipping firm was struck by an explosive drone off the coast of Oman on Tuesday night, the Associated Press said on Wednesday. Eastern Pacific Shipping said in a statement that its Pacific Zircon was “struck by a projectile” around 150 miles off the coast of Oman.
Cleveland Jewish News

Hadash Knesset members skip traditional photo in front of Israeli seal and flags

Hadash leader Ayman Odeh and the most prominent Arab party’s sole Jewish Member of Knesset, Ofer Cassif, refused to be photographed in front of Israel’s official seal and Israeli flags, breaking with tradition for lawmakers ahead of the parliament’s inauguration. In a video, a Knesset usher leads...
Cleveland Jewish News

US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel for fourth visit

The Commander of the United States Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel on Tuesday for his fourth visit to the country since taking up his position in April. Kurilla began his visit with a tour of the Rosh HaNikra border post on the Israeli-Lebanese border, accompanied by Israel...

