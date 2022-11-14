Read full article on original website
US and Saudi Arabia concerned that Iran may be planning attack on energy infrastructure in Middle East
United States and Saudi Arabia have shared intelligence with each other that indicates that Iran may be planning an imminent attack on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, a US official tells CNN.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Saudi defense officials rented suites at Trump's DC hotel that cost $10,500 right before MBS visited White House
Officials from six countries spent over $750k at Trump's DC hotel in 2017 and 2018, documents show. The officials stayed at Trump's hotel amid rocky periods in relations between their countries and the US. Saudi officials spent nearly $86k in March 2018. The US approved over $1 billion in arms...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
The Jewish Press
Biden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election
Brazil and Israel held elections this week to decide on the future leaders of the countries. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician and former president of Brazil, defeated the incumbent by two million votes on October 30. US President Joe Biden called the president-elect of Brazil the following day. As featured on the US embassy in Brazil’s website, “President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair, and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
AOL Corp
Israel admonishes Ukrainian ambassador over U.N. vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
CNBC
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to lead his country's delegation at the G20 Summit this week.
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday he would have to deal with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli Prime Minister who won reelection this month, even though he believed Netanyahu was not interested in making peace.
Cleveland Jewish News
Leaders of Jordan, Sudan congratulate Netanyahu
The leaders of Jordan and Sudan congratulated Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on his Nov. 1 election victory. Jordanian King Abdullah II and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, although no details of the conversation were released. The two men had an up-and-down relationship during Netanyahu’s previous 12-year tenure as premier, with Amman regularly publicly slamming alleged Israeli violations of the religious status quo in Jerusalem, foremost as they relate to the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located.
The Jewish Press
Switzerland Sanctions the Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia
The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs and Energy (EAER), which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Wednesday its decision, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia. The decision was made in response to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Armed drone hits oil tanker operated by Israeli-owned firm near Oman
An oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned shipping firm was struck by an explosive drone off the coast of Oman on Tuesday night, the Associated Press said on Wednesday. Eastern Pacific Shipping said in a statement that its Pacific Zircon was “struck by a projectile” around 150 miles off the coast of Oman.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hadash Knesset members skip traditional photo in front of Israeli seal and flags
Hadash leader Ayman Odeh and the most prominent Arab party’s sole Jewish Member of Knesset, Ofer Cassif, refused to be photographed in front of Israel’s official seal and Israeli flags, breaking with tradition for lawmakers ahead of the parliament’s inauguration. In a video, a Knesset usher leads...
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
Cleveland Jewish News
US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel for fourth visit
The Commander of the United States Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel on Tuesday for his fourth visit to the country since taking up his position in April. Kurilla began his visit with a tour of the Rosh HaNikra border post on the Israeli-Lebanese border, accompanied by Israel...
