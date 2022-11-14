Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
Formnext 2022: 3D Printing Hardware Roundup
While additive construction is being deployed at this very moment to aid in a military conflict between India and China, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is focused on Germany. We’ll see how the numbers stack up after the event, but there’s a sense that Formnext 2022 is the largest trade show the AM industry has seen so far. To tackle all of the news out of the conference taking place in Frankfurt, Germany right now, we’ve publishing several roundups dedicated to 3D printing hardware, software, materials and more. In this post, we’ll provide a brief overview of equipment that we haven’t gotten a chance to dedicate entire articles to.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
theaviationgeekclub.com
‘The SR-71 limiting speed as configured would be about Mach 3.55 so long as you don’t exceed 427C.’ Former Blackbird pilot gives some interesting details about SR-71 top speed.
Today there are many rumors about just how fast the SR-71 could go. The speed limit for the Blackbird ironically had nothing to do with the airframe; it had to do with the engines. The SR-71, unofficially known as the “Blackbird,” is a long-range, advanced, strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed from...
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
marinelink.com
Alternative Fuels, Newbuilds and Retrofits are Key to Marine Industry Growth
The global marine vessel market is projected to grow from $170.75 billion in 2021 to $188.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.43%, according to research from Fortune Business Insights. From transportation vessels to workboats to marine construction ships, companies want to grow their business, stay current with new...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Enables All-Electric VISION EQXX to Go Further on a Single Charge
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that Mercedes-Benz adopted onsemi silicon carbide (SiC) technology for traction inverters as part of a strategic collaboration. onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lowers the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. The EV completed a 1,202 km (747 mile) trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, England, holding the record for longest distance traveled on a single charge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005607/en/ onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. (Photo: Business Wire)
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sakuu Partners with LiCAP Technologies for Electrode Supply for Solid-State Batteries
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print™ solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005316/en/ Sakuu announces supplier partnership with LiCAP Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
Beware removal firms that offer unusually low prices
We were asked for £1,000 more right in the middle of a move
maritime-executive.com
UK Selects Wind Propulsion Tech in Latest Round of Grant Funding
The UK Government has selected a startup that is developing a new approach to wind-assisted propulsion as one of the projects that will receive funding in the second round of a multi-year clean maritime demonstration competition. The project which launched in 2021 and continues to 2025 is providing research and development match-funding to support the design and development of clean maritime solutions with a goal of assisting toward commercialization of the selected technologies.
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Philadelphia Solar, a solar manufacturer from Amman, Jordan, announced last year that it plans to build a module factory in the U.S. That plan may be moving closer to reality, as Philadelphia formed a joint venture with Translucent Energy, called Trading Philadelphia. The team will initially supply Tier-1 modules to the U.S. market and has plans to build a solar module manufacturing plant in the U.S. with an expected 1.2 GW annual capacity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
msn.com
2023 Lucid Air Pure, Air Touring Begin Production With Up to 425-Mile Range
This morning, California-based luxury EV manufacturer Lucid Motors announced final range and efficiency details for the upcoming Air Pure and Air Touring trim levels of its flagship luxury sedan, gearing up to begin production and delivery of the more affordable variants later this year. With production well underway for the...
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
constructiontechnology.media
Volvo CE invests in sustainable haulers
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) plans to invest in its facility in Braås, Sweden, home of its articulated haulers. The company announced its intention to invest SEK 360 million (US$32.7million) into its production facility in Braås between now and 2027, as a signal of its commitment to lead transformation toward a more sustainable construction future.
electrek.co
Volvo debuts first electric trucks made with ‘fossil-free steel,’ up to 90% recyclable
Volvo Trucks is taking sustainability to the next level with its fully electric commercial trucks. The Swedish truck manufacturer announced that its heavy-duty EV trucks will now feature fossil-free steel. The transportation sector leads fossil fuel consumption and is the second-largest contributor to toxic CO2 emissions globally. Volvo Trucks is...
