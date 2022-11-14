This week, we have not one, not two, not three, but four, count 'em, four Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Rocky, Chase, Rubble, and Marshall. Hey, we’re Rocky, Chase, Rubble, and Marshall! We’re 2-month-old lab puppies available for adoption at the VHS.Don’t worry, we’re not about to get all Sarah Mclachlan on you cause we’re sitting in this kennel. In fact, we’re far more likely to get adopted before all of the big dogs here. It may come as no surprise, but we’re far more likely to get adopted before all of the big dogs here. We’re going to let you in on a little secret, though…We’ll be big one day, too! And while we’re not discouraging you to adopt us little ones, we’re just saying–Don’t rule out adopting an adult shelter dog! They have over 80 adult dogs to choose from at the VHS right now! If you’re still sold on the idea of adopting a puppy, our adoption fee is $200 and includes our spay/neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Be prepared, we are going to be BIG dogs one day!

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO