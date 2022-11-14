NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have different takes on critical red zone fumble
The most critical play of the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was Geno Smith’s fumble that occurred with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks were down 14-3 and getting desperate, but had just gotten a huge momentum shift courtesy of Cody Barton’s birthday interception of Tom Brady – his first in nearly 400 pass attempts. Smith led Seattle to Tampa’s nine-yard line and dropped back to pass… or did he?
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills apparatus stand snow covered before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
Commanders Announce Starting QB vs. Texans: Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Seattle Seahawks: Breaking down the rest of their 2022 schedule
The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) sit atop the NFC West heading into their bye week. That’s better than anybody thought they’d be coming into this season – in fact most projections had them only winning five or six games all year. Their unexpected success has set them up for something that seemed unthinkable before the games began: a legitimate chance at a playoff run.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
What Happened to Zach Ertz? Arizona Cardinals Tight End Is Reportedly Out for the Season
Yikes! Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field during Sunday, Nov. 13's game against the NFL team's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Hoping to help his team improve their 3-6 record, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 12 yards before he was forced to leave the football game.
Pete Carroll has 1 issue with Seahawks’ game in Germany
Pete Carroll is one of several prominent NFL figures who have expressed concern over the condition of playing surfaces this season, and he was not happy with the field in Germany, either. Players had a difficult time keeping their footing during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans
Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Lambeau Field
Packers fans in the Madison area looking to tune into Green Bay's battle against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa
The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
Bracing for blizzard, Bills cancel practice due to illness
Bracing for a blizzard warning with the potential to bring "historical snowfall" to Western New York in the next four days, the Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Wednesday due to an illness-related player shortage. Head coach Sean McDermott would not divulge specifics regarding the illness but had to change his practice plan due to limited player availability. The Bills went from a full practice and team workout on the field to individual and position work with those available and healthy. ...
Syndication: USA TODAY
Deshaun Watson is on track to return from his 11-game suspension on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans. Syndication Usa Today
Buccaneers star named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Pro Bowler was honored after a standout peformance in Germany.
Former Browns DBs Channing Stribling, Parnell Motley taken in XFL Draft
Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley was not the only player who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns who has ended up in the XFL today. As they continue to work through their reboot draft, two more players who have spent time with the Browns in training camp have been taken off the board in defensive backs Parnell Motley and Channing Stribling.
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0