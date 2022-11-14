ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CP2Je_0jAQLLoE00

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have different takes on critical red zone fumble

The most critical play of the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was Geno Smith’s fumble that occurred with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks were down 14-3 and getting desperate, but had just gotten a huge momentum shift courtesy of Cody Barton’s birthday interception of Tom Brady – his first in nearly 400 pass attempts. Smith led Seattle to Tampa’s nine-yard line and dropped back to pass… or did he?
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Lambeau Field

Packers fans in the Madison area looking to tune into Green Bay's battle against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa

The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Bracing for blizzard, Bills cancel practice due to illness

Bracing for a blizzard warning with the potential to bring "historical snowfall" to Western New York in the next four days, the Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Wednesday due to an illness-related player shortage. Head coach Sean McDermott would not divulge specifics regarding the illness but had to change his practice plan due to limited player availability. The Bills went from a full practice and team workout on the field to individual and position work with those available and healthy. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy