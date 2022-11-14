ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State College

Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years of Drawing Happy Valley

For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College

State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner)

Name of Deceased Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner) Nancy Carol (Horner) Bennett was born on December 24, 1940, to Bruce Charles Horner and Edna Adeline (Cole) Horner in State College, PA. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and church community member.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
footballscoop.com

Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program

Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference. Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
DUBOIS, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets

Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for damaging mall store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
MIFFLINBURG, PA

