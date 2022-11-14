Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
State College
Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years of Drawing Happy Valley
For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
State College
Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College
State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
State College
Canyon Pizza in State College Closed for Apparent Health Code Violations
Canyon Pizza in downtown State College closed, at least temporarily, on Tuesday due to apparent health code violations, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window. The sign states that the restaurant at 219 E. Beaver Ave. has been closed “by the order of the State College Borough...
State College
Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner)
Name of Deceased Nancy Carol Bennett (Horner) Nancy Carol (Horner) Bennett was born on December 24, 1940, to Bruce Charles Horner and Edna Adeline (Cole) Horner in State College, PA. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and church community member.
State College
Government and Elected Officials Deal with Service Funding Questions as Centre Region Grows
STATE COLLEGE — Centre Region municipal managers issued a rare rebuke in reaction to a proposed plan to up the amount of funding their local governments contribute to a longstanding regional government organization. The Centre Region Council of Governments is governed by the elected officials from six municipalities —...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program
Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference. Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata...
Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
State College
Penn State Field Hockey Team to Cap Off Special Season at NCAA Final Four
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Penn State field hockey team boarded a chartered airplane at University Park Airport, headed north to Hartford and then went on to Storrs, Connecticut. The final destination? The NCAA Final Four. On Friday, the sixth-ranked and co-Big Ten champs Nittany Lions will play No. 1 ranked...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
Passenger dies in semitrailer crash that shuts down I-80 in Centre County for hours
A passenger died Sunday in a semitrailer crash that closed a major highway in Centre County for more than nine hours, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report. Kulwant Singh, 48, of California, was killed when the driver of a 2016 Freightliner lost control about 3 p.m. along Interstate 80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, police wrote.
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets
Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
Comments / 0