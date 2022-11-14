Depicting the highs and lows of one family's Christmas season through the eyes of a young Ralphie Parker, "A Christmas Story" is one of the most iconic holiday films of all time. If the chance to visit the house simply wasn't enough to curb fans' enthusiasm, they now have the opportunity to own Ralphie's house — just don't shoot your eye out as you scramble to make an offer! Since its release in 1983, the movie has amassed a cult following. Not only is the Parker family house an unmistakably recognizable relic of movie magic, it has become a huge piece of Cleveland, Ohio history. In 2006, its doors were opened for tours; the house regularly attracts 75,000 annual visitors from all over the world, reports USA Today.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO