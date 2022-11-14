ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs snap counts: Isiah Pacheco leads RBs in Week 10

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0zNE_0jAQKMVu00

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 in Week 10, in spite of their inability to keep possession of the football.

This week saw practically an even helping of offensive (63) and defensive (64) snaps, which meant a much less taxing game for the team. A week ago they played 100 total offensive snaps in the overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 10:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmehD_0jAQKMVu00

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations

  • Isiah Pacheco has been the team’s starting running back in each of the last three games, but this was the first week that he led the team in snaps at the position. Jerick McKinnon saw the second-most snaps, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw a career-low of just four snaps on offense.
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling led receivers in snaps this week with Justin Watson closely behind him. Skyy Moore had the fewest snaps among receivers with 16.
  • Kadarius Toney saw his offensive snaps increase from 9 last week to 28 this week. That’s a pretty big jump in just a two-week span.
  • Prince Tega Wanogho played 38 snaps at right tackle after Andrew Wylie exited with an injury.
  • L’Jarius Sneed, Nick Bolton, Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid never left the field for the defense. Trent McDuffie was one snap shy of playing 100% of the snaps for Kansas City in just his second game back.
  • Joshua Williams is officially seeing more playing time than Jaylen Watson. Andy Reid mentioned after Week 9 that he intended to rotate them opposite Trent McDuffie in a platoon situation, but Williams saw more snaps this week.
  • Khalen Saunders saw a slight increase in snaps in Week 10 and recorded a sack for the second consecutive game.
  • Geron Christian, Chris Lammons, Jack Cochrane, Deon Bush and Ugo Amadi saw special teams-only snaps on Sunday. Leo Chenal led the team with 22 special teams snaps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson no longer with team

Arkansas senior wide receiver Warren Thompson is no longer apart of the team, according to sources close to the program and an updated team roster. Before transferring to Arkansas in 2021, Thompson spent two seasons at Florida State. In 2020, he appeared in six games for the Seminoles, including one start, and caught five passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Thompson arrived at Arkansas as a walk-on, but was given a scholarship by Sam Pittman before his first season as a Hog. In 2021, he appeared in all 13 games, including three starts, where he caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He caught at least one catch in 10 games, and had six consecutive games with at least one catch. This season, Thompson has appeared in nine games where he’s caught 12 passes for 178 yards and just two touchdowns. A far cry from his season totals a year ago. Earlier this season, he was suspended by Sam Pittman for the first half of Arkansas’ game at BYU for an undisclosed reason. List Everything Sam Pittman said Monday ahead of Ole Miss week
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Brown holds highest PFF grade amongst all Panthers

Numbers usually don’t tell the story of how effective a defensive tackle can be. But they do about Derrick Brown, who’s having an emergent 2022 season. The 2020 first-round pick has grown into his own and has truly taken over the middle of the Carolina Panthers’ trench this year. And that shows on the traditional stat sheet—as he’s up to a career-high 48 tackles through just 10 games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen

The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs have some roster decisions to make in next two weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have a few important roster decisions to make in the coming weeks. Frank Clark has already been reinstated from Reserve/Suspended list after serving his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The team received a roster exemption for Clark, which will expire on Thursday, Nov. 17th. That means they’ll need a corresponding roster move to make space for Clark on the 53-man roster by this upcoming Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy