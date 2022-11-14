ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDbJt_0jAQJdHw00

SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times.

Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported that the cuts will be concentrated in Amazon’s devices organization, “including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources.”

Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman, declined to comment to the Times on the report.

If executed fully, the layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s estimated global workforce of more than 1.5 million and 3% of its corporate staff, CNBC reported.

Amazon’s pending layoffs are the latest headcount reduction announced among technology companies, with Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta confirming last week that its slashing its staff by 13%, or about 11,000 employees, while Twitter laid off roughly half its employees in the days following billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Lyft, Stripe, Snap and other tech firms have laid off workers in recent months, the Times reported.

Amazon closed 2019 with an estimated 798,000 employees, a figure that more than doubled to 1.6 million full- and part-time workers by Dec. 31, 2021, CNBC reported.

The company previously announced plans to freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business before tightening its belt in other areas.

As per CNBC: “In recent months, Amazon shut down its telehealth service, discontinued a quirky, video-calling projector for kids, closed all but one of its U.S. call centers, axed its roving delivery robot, shuttered underperforming brick-and-mortar chains, and is closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

TikTok CEO says the company is set up to avoid the kind of job cuts Elon Musk made at Twitter: 'We don't need to lay off half the workforce to achieve the efficiency levels that we want'

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the company won't need to cut half its staff like Twitter, Bloomberg reports. Chew said that investing in content moderators is critical to keeping the platform safe. His comments come days after Twitter reportedly laid off many of its contracted content moderators amid the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
TheDailyBeast

Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming

Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy