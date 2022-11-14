Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
Marc Stein Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Return Before Making Any Trades
Marc Stein says the Lakers won't make any trades until they see how the team plays when Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant return from their injuries.
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis, Lakers beating the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis had a wonderful game as he scored 37 points and collected 18 rebounds while Nets forward Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Nets are now...
Jazz star Mike Conley feeling impressed with Sixers' Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has put together a very impressive 16-year career thus far in the NBA. He has career averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 assists while being named an All-Star once and guiding teams into the playoffs plenty of times. So when Conley speaks...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
silverscreenandroll.com
Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder take part in Lakers practice Wednesday
Both Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder remained on track to return to the court on Friday by taking part in Wednesday’s practice. It was the second straight day the pair practiced and the first full practice the two have taken part in for the Lakers. And in even...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers assign Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, Kendrick Nunn to South Bay
The Lakers announced on Tuesday morning that they assigned the trio of Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder, and Kendrick Nunn to the South Bay Lakers to take part in a practice and scrimmage with the G League franchise. All three were be recalled following the morning practice. For Bryant and...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards
WASHINGTON -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in...
Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s late 3-pointer lifts Thunder past Wizards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped a 42-point performance by draining a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
