NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Car stolen in front of NJ preschool still had baby inside
ORANGE — A car stolen from the front of a preschool with a baby in the back was found a few blocks away Monday afternoon. A city spokesman told NJ.com that the car with an 8-month-old boy was taken from the corner of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in front of the Blessed Hope Daycare Center around 5:30 p.m.
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ
RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests
BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
Burlington County’s final shredding event of 2022 welcomes paper and plastic
FLORENCE — Burlington County residents have one more chance to safely dispose of confidential papers during the county’s final shredding event of 2022. The shredding event will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
Is It Illegal To Pull Through An Empty Parking Space In New Jersey?
We argue about the do's and don'ts of driving a lot in New Jersey. Do use your blinker. Don't drive 25 mph in the left lane. Do go approximately 10 mph over the speed limit because who goes the speed limit? Don't trail my butt!. Well this one is not...
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
Surf City and Seaside Park among NJ towns raising beach badge prices for 2023
As winter approaches, people are already thinking about summer at the Jersey Shore. It's at about this time every year when coastal municipalities release information about the upcoming year's beach season, including seasonal, weekly, and daily beach badge prices and whether the prices will remain the same or change in any way.
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
8 Joyous Christmas Tree Lightings in Ocean County, NJ
When the community comes together to celebrate, there's nothing that shines brighter, except for their town's Christmas tree. Many towns have a Christmas tree lighting to bring Christmas cheer to their community. I have this great list that the family can get together and go to several here in Ocean County and I know they're really good, I've been to most of these tree lightings.
