Hillsborough Township, NJ

Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
RAHWAY, NJ
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline

TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania

A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
8 Joyous Christmas Tree Lightings in Ocean County, NJ

When the community comes together to celebrate, there's nothing that shines brighter, except for their town's Christmas tree. Many towns have a Christmas tree lighting to bring Christmas cheer to their community. I have this great list that the family can get together and go to several here in Ocean County and I know they're really good, I've been to most of these tree lightings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
