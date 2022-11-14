ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What the Latest Numbers and Betting Trends Say about UGA vs Kentucky

Georgia head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the (6-4) Kentucky Wildcats as massive favorites. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are a substantial favorite to win in Lexington and the current odds-on favorite to win the National Title come January. In order to do so, they need to remain...
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite Over Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 and clinched the Eastern Division for the second straight season in their 45-19 win against Mississippi State last Saturday night. As they wrap up their SEC and road schedule, they open as heavy favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats. According to SI Sportsbook, the Bulldogs...
