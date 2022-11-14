Celtics offered Grant Williams four-year, $50 million extension?

Michael Scotto: During extension talks with Grant Williams, the Celtics never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years, league sources told HoopsHype. As I previously reported on HoopsHype, Williams would’ve taken a deal for $14 million annually. There are some around the league that believe an offer around $18 million annually could be too much for Boston to match in restricted free agency. Of course, anything in the non-taxpayer mid-level exception range would likely be matched by Boston.

Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams. Plus, more on Cam Reddish and Coby White with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 9:02 AM

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 117, Piston 108 – Tatum shines, with help from Grant Williams and Marcus Smart bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/12/bsj… – 10:59 PM

Grant Williams played 45 minutes and dropped 19 and 10. Underrated great game from him tonight – 9:22 PM

Grant Williams’ confidence level is off the charts right now. He’s really having a great start to this season. – 8:53 PM

Pistons had a chance to go into the fourth down only five but Grant Williams hit a 3 with 1.6 seconds left.

Bogey: 24 points

Ivey: 20 points

Pistons conceded seven second-chance points in that quarter after only giving up four the entire first half. – 8:51 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Blake Griffin

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Pistons starters:

Isaiah Stewart II

Saddiq Bey

Bojan Bogdanovic

Jaden Ivey

Cory Joseph – 6:36 PM

Celtics starters at Detroit….

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams

Blake Griffin

OUT: Brown, Horford, Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari – 6:34 PM

With his 6-for-8 Friday night, Al Horford moved into the NBA’s top-10 in 3-point shooting.

He joins Grant Williams (5th) and Sam Hauser (9th).

Boston is 2nd in the NBA (to Denver) in 3-point shooting (.391) and FG% (.489).

1st in True Shooting

1st Effective FG%

1st in Offense – 1:39 AM

TAKEAWAYS FROM CELTICS-NUGGETS

Grant Williams increased his offensive load with the starters, and Mazzulla likes the look with Williams in that lineup. Grant is third in the NBA in points per possession at 1.4. (No. 1? Sam Hauser.)

More here: boston.com/sports/boston-… – 11:19 PM

I have an obsession with NBA wedgies so when I saw this very rare free throw wedgie from Grant Williams, I had to figure out how many we’ve had from the free throw line since we started tracking them in 2014. The answer is four with a 5th that was disqualified.

Wedgie thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/3GdqXuj6P5 – 10:29 PM

Denver coach Michael Malone thinks Aaron Gordon shouldn’t have been called for a flagrant on the play with Grant Williams, but said that play had nothing to do with why they lost the game. – 9:31 PM

“I’ve never seen this before.”

Grant Williams with the RARE free throw wedgie 😂

pic.twitter.com/Z3Ob64Dvz4 – 9:18 PM

Grant Williams wedgie on a FT! @NoDunksInc – 9:09 PM

We are now stuck here in a ridiculous review after a Grant Williams flop in the backcourt when Aaron Gordon ran into him after Boston decided to try to milk the clock up 13. Just an odd play all around. – 9:06 PM

#Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and Donnie Wahlberg are on their feet! Furious with Aaron Gordon for plowing through Grant Williams. – 9:06 PM

Once again an official blows the whistle when the Celtics are trying to milk clock in the back court. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon just trucked Grant Williams and it’s being reviewed for a hostile act. – 9:06 PM

Ummm Aaron Gordon just leveled Grant Williams with as good of a hit as you’ll see in any football game this weekend. – 9:05 PM

Grant Williams starting the second half after appearing to tweak an ankle late in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM

Grant Williams is back on the floor and walking normally after tweaking his left ankle late in the 2Q. #Celtics #Nuggets – 8:13 PM

Grant Williams is warming up for the second half and looks fine. – 8:12 PM

Concern for the Celtics at the half is whatever is going on with Grant Williams. He was definitely banged up to end the half. Was initially limping on his right ankle, then seemed to turn the left ankle on that last offensive rebound. – 8:04 PM

Looks like Grant Williams tweaked his left ankle… seemed to be ok walking into the back at halftime – 8:01 PM

Looks like Grant Williams messed up his left leg late in the first half. He is walking with a pretty good limp after an awkward landing chasing an offensive rebound, but walked off under his own power.

Boston leads 66-57 at halftime. – 8:00 PM

Grant Williams was really hobbling around out there at the end of the quarter. He’s now limping toward the locker room area. – 8:00 PM

Grant Williams hurt his left ankle when he inbounded the ball, then slipped landing from a rebound just now and is hobbling down the court. He’s walking to off, but he’s clearly feeling something. – 8:00 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nuggets starters:

Nikola Jokic

Aaron Gordon

Michael Porter Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jamal Murray – 6:32 PM

No change in the starting lineup for the Celtics tonight.

That means Grant Williams (“Batman”), gets the start against the Joker. – 5:17 PM

New #Celtics mailbag features plenty of trade questions, Sam Hauser comparisons, the future of Grant Williams and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:23 PM

Joe Mazzulla recently changed the starting lineup. The new first unit, which features Grant Williams instead of Derrick White, has defended at a high level so far. As Mazzulla pointed out earlier in the season, the Celtics are forcing all the right types of shots. They still rank first in location effective field goal percent defense, according to Cleaning the Glass. They shut off the 3-point line and hardly ever allow layup attempts. One problem so far: The Celtics rank last in turnovers forced. Still, the Celtics mangled opposing offenses last season and they haven’t done that yet this season. Maybe they just need Robert Williams III back. -via The Athletic / November 14, 2022

The Bucks are surrendering the fewest points per possession against half-court offenses since the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers, according to Second Spectrum, while following through on their preseason promise to cut down the number of 3s they give up. After allowing opponents to take an NBA record 40.6 3-pointers per game last season, the Bucks are limiting teams to 31.6 per game in 2022-23. “I think they’re one of the most intelligent teams in the league in knowing who and when, where to rotate and who not to,” Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said last week. “Last year, they’d kind of look at you take a lot of open 3s, they’d bet certain guys were not going to make shots, and that obviously burned them in the playoffs with [Celtics forward] Grant Williams. “But for the most part they do a great job of making the right bets. This year it looks like they’re covering everybody a little bit more honestly in that situation.” -via ESPN / November 8, 2022

MassLive spoke with Grant Williams ahead of Friday’s game with the Bulls about whether union leadership will be addressing the issue with Kyrie Irving. “I think we will but currently, there are a lot of matters as well,” Williams told MassLive. “I think we’ll get together as a group potentially — everything has been through the team. It has been not been a league issue to this point. It hasn’t been an NBA/NBPA issue. The Nets and the league have taken care of that and dealing with Kyrie and the process there. We don’t have much control on that matter.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022