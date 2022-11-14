Read full article on original website
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RV fire in Kennewick
Kennewick fire crews responded to an RV fire on the night of November, 15. RV park fire in Kennewick kills two dogs, one just months old.
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
Richland school board member Semi Bird running for Governor
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland School Board member Semi Bird is running for Governor of Washington state. Bird released a campaign video and made the announcement outside the capitol in Olympia on Friday, November, 11. He is running as a Republican. Bird's tenure on the school board has sometimes been controversial and...
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla Walla...
Wildhorse Foundation awards grant funding to 16 community organizations
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation community fund, the Wildhorse Foundation, is awarding 16 organizations with grant funding for the third quarter of 2023, allocating a total of $236,923 in funding. The funding went to public health, public safety, arts, education and/or cultural activities-based projects, each receiving amounts between $3,750 and $20,000, according to the press release from the Wildhorse Foundation.
Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
Grant will provide funding support for Walla Walla students
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Public Schools will use a one-time pandemic recovery federal grant to provide tutoring, expand volunteer programs, and increase after-school learning opportunities. According to a Walla Walla Public Schools press release, the $1.4 million in grant funding will support students and academic services at the elementary,...
HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"
RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
