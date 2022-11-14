There are no special protocols for Tim Weah to call or text his dad. Communicating with a head of state is actually pretty easy for him. "I hit him up on WhatsApp," says Weah, a forward for the United States men’s national team. "If he's busy, he won't answer, just like if I'm busy, I won't answer. My dad is the most normal person you will ever meet. He wakes up and goes to play pickup basketball or soccer."

1 DAY AGO