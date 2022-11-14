Read full article on original website
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands
Group A's second game in Qatar features a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands. Senegal is 3-2-3 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's third tournament appearance and second in a row. They were dealt a huge blow with the injury of Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané,...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in...
Manchester United takes ‘appropriate steps’ after Ronaldo interview
Manchester United has "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. "Manchester United...
World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet United States vs. Wales
Group B features a matchup between the United States Men's National Team and Wales in both teams' opening game in Qatar. The USMNT is 8-19-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 11th tournament appearance, with its last one coming in 2014. Chelsea’s and America's star Christian...
World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador
The first scheduled game of Group A play features Qatar and Ecuador going head-to-head. In this game, Qatar will be making their World Cup debut in their home stadium. Currently, they have +50000 odds to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the 28th best out of the qualifying teams.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Pelé's legend begins
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Pelé's arrival. Pelé was the youngest player in the history of the...
Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone
Neymar is ready for the 2022 World Cup. The soccer superstar and captain of the Brazil men's national team took part in a competition alongside his teammates to see if any of them could cleanly control a ball dropped straight down from a drone that hovered 35 meters (about 115 feet) above the ground.
Senegal forward Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. "Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Marco Tardelli's iconic celebration
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Marco Tardelli's emotional celebration in 1982 World Cup Final. Even for the most...
World Cup 2022 odds: Best bets and long shots for the group stage
The 2022 World Cup is almost here! That means bettors have just a few short days left to place their futures bets for which teams can advance out of the group stage and make a run in the knockout round. So which teams should you back to make a run...
No home-field edge in Qatar means 2022 World Cup could be wide open
DOHA, Qatar — For around 80 years following the first World Cup in 1930, there was a hard and fast rule when it came to predicting which part of the world the winner would come from. It went like this. When the tournament was being held in Europe, a...
Verstappen says rift resolved after F1 incident with Perez
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and is prepared to help him at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen refused a team order to let Perez through...
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage
DOHA, QATAR – Ahead of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ this Sunday, Nov. 20, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today unveils broadcaster match assignments for the group stage. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and...
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
There are no special protocols for Tim Weah to call or text his dad. Communicating with a head of state is actually pretty easy for him. "I hit him up on WhatsApp," says Weah, a forward for the United States men’s national team. "If he's busy, he won't answer, just like if I'm busy, I won't answer. My dad is the most normal person you will ever meet. He wakes up and goes to play pickup basketball or soccer."
