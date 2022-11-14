IRVINE, Calif. (Nov. 17, 2022) — University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is delighted to announce that third-year student Dana Matsunami was awarded a prestigious, and highly competitive, Skadden Fellowship for public service work. Matsunami won the fellowship for the proposed project with the National Center for Youth Law, advocating for a right to counsel on behalf of youth who are impacted by the child welfare system in Hawai’i, including through the development of a culturally responsive and youth-centered representation model. The project will work with local and national partners to ensure that children in Hawai’i receive the representation they deserve in dependency proceedings. This is the second year in a row that a UCI Law student has won a Skadden Fellowship. Laura Flores ’22 is currently working with the Justice Action Center in Los Angeles as part of a Skadden Fellowship.

