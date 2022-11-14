Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
uci.edu
UCI researchers demonstrate how to trigger a pathogen release with music
Irvine, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 – Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have discovered that the safe operation of a negative pressure room – a space in a hospital or biological research laboratory designed to protect outside areas from exposure to deadly pathogens – can be disrupted by an attacker armed with little more than a smartphone.
uci.edu
Five UCI faculty members make list of world’s top female scientists
Research.com’s first ranking of the top 1,000 female scientists in the world includes five UCI faculty members. They are:. Susan O’Brien, professor of hematology/oncology and associate director for clinical science at the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, who placed 29 in the U.S. Jacquelynne Eccles, Distinguished Professor of...
uci.edu
UCI-led study finds virtual green space exposure beneficial to pregnant women
Irvine, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 – Pregnant women exposed to a green space environment in a virtual reality setting experienced decreases in blood pressure and improvements in mental health and well-being, according to a study led by the University of California, Irvine. In a paper recently published in Environmental...
uci.edu
13 UCI faculty members listed among Highly Cited Researchers
Thirteen UCI faculty members are part of the Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are used to identify individuals from across the globe who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their chosen field or fields of research. The preliminary list of Highly Cited Researchers is drawn from the papers that rank in the top 1 percent by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index over the past decade. The methodology that determines the “who’s who” of influential researchers draws on the data and analyses performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at Clarivate’s Institute for Scientific Information.
uci.edu
Pan’s Research Demonstrates Exceptional Influence
Nov. 16, 2022 - Xiaoqing Pan, a Henry Samueli Endowed Chair in Engineering and professor of materials science and engineering, has been named to the 2022 Highly Cited Researchers global list by Web of Science group, joining 11 other UC Irvine professors on this year’s list. This is the...
uci.edu
UCI Law Student Dana Matsunami Awarded Skadden Fellowship
IRVINE, Calif. (Nov. 17, 2022) — University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is delighted to announce that third-year student Dana Matsunami was awarded a prestigious, and highly competitive, Skadden Fellowship for public service work. Matsunami won the fellowship for the proposed project with the National Center for Youth Law, advocating for a right to counsel on behalf of youth who are impacted by the child welfare system in Hawai’i, including through the development of a culturally responsive and youth-centered representation model. The project will work with local and national partners to ensure that children in Hawai’i receive the representation they deserve in dependency proceedings. This is the second year in a row that a UCI Law student has won a Skadden Fellowship. Laura Flores ’22 is currently working with the Justice Action Center in Los Angeles as part of a Skadden Fellowship.
uci.edu
Jonathan Watanabe Appointed to Task Force of the California Health Benefits Review Program
Jonathan Watanabe, associate dean of pharmacy assessment and quality and professor of clinical pharmacy at the UC Irvine School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed to the Task Force of the California Health Benefits Review Program. Watanabe, along with 15 faculty across the University of California system, was...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Midterm results: Republican Michelle Steel wins race for Southern California House seat
Rep. Michelle Steel (R) secured a second term by defeating community college trustee Jay Chen (D) in California's 45th Congressional District.
uci.edu
Frankly with Dean LaFerla Featuring Professor Joshua Grill
Dean Frank LaFerla is joined by Professor Joshua Grill, director of the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND), who talks about the promising new Alzheimer’s disease drug, lecanemab, and what it means for Alzheimer’s patients and the research community. Watch the video below...
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
kjzz.org
What California's next desalination plant means for the future of water in the Southwest
The California Coastal Commission last month unanimously signed off on the Doheny Ocean Desalination Plant in Orange County. The approval of the $140 million project comes after the panel rejected a proposed bigger, $1.4 billion desalination plant up the coast in Huntington Beach earlier this year. In addition, commission staff have recommended the approval of another plant in Monterey County.
oc-breeze.com
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim
Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
Santa Ana winds returning to SoCal starting Friday night
Friday should be sunny and clear in Southern California, but the Santa Ana winds are returning in the evening.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando
Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
More Moves in the Works for EggBred
Franchisee Peter Song is in talks to secure a lease in Huntington Beach.
foxla.com
Two of Disneyland's Magic Key passes sold out in 24 hours
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Just a day after announcing the return of select Magic Key passes for sale, Disneyland said it already sold out of two of its passes. Disneyland officials told FOX 11 Thursday they have stopped all sales on the Believe and Imagine Key passes "due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program."
