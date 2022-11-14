David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the creative force behind both the just released book and the just opened exhibition The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, has spent more than 30 years studying the artist’s work, the first thirteen of those serving as Hirschfeld’s archivist and visiting him in his studio once or twice a week. A follow-up to his previous volume The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age, the lavish 256-page tome showcases four decades, from 1962-2002, of almost 300 drawings of casts, scenes, backstage portraits, and posters from the most notable and lesser-known stage productions of the time, as captured by the self-described “characterist” in his signature calligraphic style.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO