Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
yourclassical.org
Giving Thanks: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude
Giving Thanks offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. Special guest Ada Limon, the new poet laureate of the United States and host of APM’s “The Slowdown,” sits down at our Thanksgiving table alongside host John Birge to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude. John also revisits other U.S. poet laureates who have been guests on Giving Thanks, including Billy Collins, Rita Dove and Ted Kooser. Whether you are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.
Slipped Disc
New director for famed Cambridge choir
St Johns College Cambridge has fished a musician from Truro to be the new leader of its esteemed choir. Gray, Director of Music at Truro Cathedral since 2008, inherits the post from Andrew Nethsingha who has risen to more celestial heaights as Organist and Master of Choristers at Westminster Abbey.
Real world meets fairy tale world again for music-filled sequel 'Disenchanted'
In "Disenchanted," Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey move from Manhattan to a quiet suburban community, but they soon find it isn't at all what they expected.
operawire.com
Salzburg Festival Responds to Allegations of Unpaid Work
The Salzburg Festival has released a statement denying the allegations that workers were unpaid for their work. The festival said, “the Salzburg Festival denies the accusations levied by Mr. Ablinger-Sperrhacke, among others, in the press release dated November 11, 2022. The facts are as follows: the Salzburg Festival was the only major festival in the world to take place in the summer of 2020, thereby giving hundreds of artists employment. The Festival’s directorate also managed to present almost all the productions originally planned for 2020 during the 2021 or 2022 seasons. To this end, modification contracts were concluded by mutual agreement with the soloists, choruses, and orchestras.”
Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams
NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat review – a joyous, daggy night out
Nostalgia, like Potiphar’s wife, is a dangerous if seductive mistress. Though remounting preloved shows might give us a moment of pleasure, it can just us easily land us in the creative doldrums. With two seperate productions of Phantom of the Opera playing in a single year, and shows such as Mary Poppins and Hairspray returning before we even had a chance to miss them, Australian musical theatre currently feels like a retro party that refuses to die. Now Joseph and his coat of many colours is back, and the tilt into the past starts to feel precipitous.
Chita Rivera Says ‘I Will Never Forget My Story Is an Important One’ During HOLA Lifetime Achievement Award Celebration
Chita Rivera accepted the Hispanic Organization for Latin Actors Lifetime Achievement award on Nov. 14 in New York City to a roaring standing ovation. Standing before a unified community of Latino entertainers at HOLA’s 21st Annual Awards Ceremony, the 89-year-old Tony winner stated, “I will never forget that my story is an important one.” Reflecting on the milestone moment and her storied career, she went on, “To say I am a lucky girl is the understatement of the lifetime.” Rivera, who has been navigating the waters of the entertainment industry for decades, started her groundbreaking work as a performer with the trailblazing role on Broadway...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Pietro Spagnoli
Italian Bass-Baritone to celebrate ‘Chiara e Serafina’s” 200th Anniversary at Donizetti Opera Festival. This week, the Donizetti Opera Festival opens its 2022 season featuring three operas including “Chiara e Serafina,” a rarely performed work and one that flopped at its premiere in 1822. However, for its 200th anniversary the Donizetti is bringing the work back with a young cast and veteran buffo bass-baritone Pietro Spagnoli.
Das Rheingold review – Regents Opera’s lean and mean Wagner packs a punch
A decade ago, Fulham Opera was putting together its first Ring Cycle, ambitious in a slightly bonkers way, with all four of Wagner’s operas staged in a church with piano accompaniment. Now, in its new guise as Regents Opera, the company is doing it all again. This time, though, there’s an 18-strong orchestra, and the venue has been upgraded to the lofty and ornate hall of the Freemasons’ London HQ: this is one Rheingold in which the percussion of the Descent into Nibelheim can be played on the venue’s own anvil.
dctheaterarts.org
David Leopold discusses his new book on Hirschfeld and inaugural exhibition at NYC’s Museum of Broadway
David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the creative force behind both the just released book and the just opened exhibition The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, has spent more than 30 years studying the artist’s work, the first thirteen of those serving as Hirschfeld’s archivist and visiting him in his studio once or twice a week. A follow-up to his previous volume The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age, the lavish 256-page tome showcases four decades, from 1962-2002, of almost 300 drawings of casts, scenes, backstage portraits, and posters from the most notable and lesser-known stage productions of the time, as captured by the self-described “characterist” in his signature calligraphic style.
NPR
'It chips away at you': Misty Copeland on the whiteness of ballet
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. My guest, Misty Copeland, became the first African American woman to become a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, America's national ballet company. That was in 2015, the same year the company celebrated its 75th year. She was the only Black woman in the company for the first 10 years of her career. Among the principal roles she danced was the title role of "The Firebird," the Stravinsky ballet, and the dual role of the swan queen and the black swan in "Swan Lake."
David Hockney joins immersive art trend with new London show
Four-storey-high space in King’s Cross to merge physical and digital worlds to let visitors ‘see the world through his eyes’
makeuseof.com
Learn Ballroom and Latin Dancing With These Apps and YouTube Channels
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dancing is one of the best ways to stay in shape. You can have fun and learn new skills and moves while burning calories and toning up. And listening to your favorite tunes is guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Slipped Disc
Harry Potter takes over Magic Flute
A German fantasy film based on Mozart’s opera is about to go on continental release. It features such eminent Mozartians as Sabine Devieilhe as Queen of the Night, Morris Robinson as Sarastro and Rolando Villazón playing himself. There is even F Murray Abraham from Amadeus playing the headmaster of a music boarding school.
